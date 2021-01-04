expand
Ad Spot

January 5, 2021

A woman is dead and a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy is in the hospital following a domestic dispute response in Columbiana on Monday night. (Contributed)

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:00 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – An investigation is underway in Columbiana after a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy was run over on Monday night, Jan. 4, while responding to a domestic call, leading officers to discharge their weapons and kill a female suspect.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Mooney Road in Columbiana following a 911 call at approximately 5:36 p.m. of a domestic disturbance.

According to the SCSO, during the initial investigation, one of the responding deputies suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being run over by a car.

That deputy was then flown to a Birmingham-area hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, deputies did discharge their duty weapons, killing the female.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an investigation into the case.

New details that emerge throughout the investigation will be released by the MCTF, while the SCSO will also conduct an internal review.

It’s unclear what started the dispute, why the officer was run over or how the officer is doing. More details will be shared when available.

More News

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana

Alabaster elementary student creates hot cocoa bombs

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

280 Main Story

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

Columbiana

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster elementary student creates hot cocoa bombs

280 Reporter

Nonprofit opens distribution facility for military care packages

Helena

Helena author publishes series of Christmas stories

Helena

Helena High School theatre students film production of Help Desk

280 Main Story

Teachers, first responders, other essential workers next in line for vaccine

Columbiana

Bassmaster High School series returning to Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for House District 73

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Alexander, Harrell named finalists for state’s top awards

Community Columnists

In memory of Chad Nichols

Columbiana

Christmas cheer for a beloved Wildcat

280 Reporter

Hoover baking school holds first Kids Christmas Cookie Bake Off

280 Main Story

Kramer seeking CASA volunteers to help stop child abuse

Alabaster Main Story

Widening to 119 in Alabaster expected to start this spring

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson celebrates champs with special parade

News

Small-town feel: Wilsonville Pharmacy makes convenience a priority

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel players compete in All-Star game following special season

Columbiana

Lewis retiring, working on book

280 Reporter

AISA, ACSC All-County team released

News

Pelham plans renovations for City Hall, Depot

Helena

Helena recognizes Joy Childers with volunteer coin

Helena

Helena Beautification Board announces best decorated houses