January 4, 2021

Walter James Cribbs II

By Staff Reports

Published 1:12 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

After attending Shelby County Training School in Alabama he married Ernestine Perkins in 1962. They moved to New York City where he studied for more than two years at Malcolm King College at Fordham University. For more than 20 years he served in the Army and National Guard before retiring as a Staff Sergeant E6 and for more than 29 years he was employed as a New York City Bus Driver for the MTA.

He was a kind, generous, sensitive, strong man with a quick wit and easy smile. He loved reading, spending time with family and friends, tending to his yard, watching sports, and was an avid historian and smooth dancer. He never met a stranger and opened his heart and home to the many lives he touched over the years.

His faith was very important to him as it helped him overcome many challenges in life including two bouts with cancer. He considered himself blessed and shared his blessing throughout his 85 years.

He was a member of Ebenezer Church in New York City for over 20 years and after retiring he returned to Alabama where he became a member of Providence Baptist Church where he eventually served as Deacon and regularly attended all church activities.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, father, brothers, Alonsa “Pete” Cribbs, Waymond “Red” Cribbs, Raymond “Fit” Cribbs, and sister, Hattie Elizabeth Cribbs.

His extraordinary life will forever be cherished by his loving wife, Ernestine Cribbs; devoted children, Sandra Bridget Cribbs, Tracey Lynn Tinnermon, Leslie Waltine Cribbs, and Walter James Cribbs III (Latoya); grandchildren, Manuel Godoy (Geiszel), Tyler Martin, and Guy Ewing; great-grandchildren, Mori Godoy and Valencia Godoy; mother-in-law, Gladys Perkins; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Walter Perkins, John Perkins (John Etta), Jerrie Perkins, Evelyn Perkins, Shirley Bennett (Ray), Barbara Everett (Wesley), Marjorie Perkins, Linwood Perkins (Janice), Virgil Perkins, Maxine Perkins, Frances Perkins, and Suzanne Cribbs; nieces and nephews of The Cribbs, The Perkins and The Harrison families and his best friends, John Wright and David Patterson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 9572 Highway 42, Shelby, with Pastor Reginald Mann officiating.

