Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 3, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21-22:
Alabaster
Dec. 21
-Jeremy Wade Doss, 47, of Wilsonville, theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice.
-Michael Dennis Barnes, 54, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Dec. 22
-Derek Blake Eubanks, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Stacey Easter, 45, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice.
Calera
Dec. 18
-Hillary Marie Yarbrough, 34, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Nicholas Austin Erhart, 29, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
-Zachery Taylor Stevens, 28, of Maylene, failure to appear (three counts).
Dec. 19
-Jessica Dianne Morris, 33, of West Blocton, Alabama, failure to appear (four counts).
Dec. 20
-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, Alabama, theft of property third degree.
Dec. 21
-Brittany Diane Hodge, 32, of Shelby, failure to appear (two counts).
-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, 41, of Calera, agency assist.
-Irby Frank Wooley Jr., 41, of Alabaster, agency assist.
-Thomas Matthew Sowers, 36, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 22
-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 24
-Benjamin Reed Walker, 26, of Birmingham, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Dec. 26
-Amy Lynn Cambre, 39, of Prattville, receiving stolen property fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.
-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 38, of Hoover, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
-Rodolfo Rodriguez Garcia, 56, of Panama City, Florida, DUI-alcohol.
-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
-Brian Oliver Smith, 47, of Athens, Alabama, DUI-alcohol, open container.
-Amy Lynn Cambre, 39, of Prattville, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.
-Adian Sifuentes Sifuentes, 41, of Prattville, possession of a forged instrument fourth degree, receiving stolen property fourth degree.
Dec. 27
-Michael J. Turner, 37, of Calera, obstructing government operations, possession of marijuana second degree.
-John Adam Capuano, 38, of Pell City, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 28
-Raquann Alize Randle-Bustamonte, 24, of Calera, agency assist.
-Leon Quincy Houser, 46, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, tampering with physical evidence.
Helena
Dec. 19
-Devin Gregory Solomko, 24, probation violation.
Dec. 21
-Jeffery Earl Davis, 40, failure to appear.
Dec. 22
-Hunter Allen Hoagland, 22, aggravated assault police officer-strong arm, public intoxication, resisting arrest.
-Brandon Marquis Cathey, 29, failure to appear.
Dec. 23
-Toriano Adarryl Casey, 48, probation violation.
Dec. 26
-Evan Braxton Aparicio, 19, public intoxication, resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol.
-James Allen Poe, 25, DUI-alcohol.
Dec. 27
-Melvin Marice Davis, 54, probation violation.
Montevallo
Dec. 21
-Leighton Monroe Nelson, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Dec. 22
-Kaleb Samuel Nemec, agency assist arrest.
-Nicholas Austin Erhart, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
-Sidney Alexis Hope Laird, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Dec. 23
-John Russell Irwin, dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs.
-Brandon Carson Davenport, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Dec. 27
-Patricia Smith, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Dec. 28
-Reginald Vick Smith, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and PI appears in public place under influence.
-Anthony O’Quan Purnell, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess and weapons-possession of a concealed weapon.
Dec. 29
-Nicholas Alexander James, weapons-unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.
Pelham
Dec. 20
-Rodolfo Olmedo, 44, of Calera, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol) .08 or more.
-Anthony Stallings, 25, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana, weapons-license required and traffic-DWOL drivers license-not in possession.
-Alonda Glass, 25, of Milwaukee, WI, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Edward Munsour, 29, of Homewood, traffic-speeding above 45 MPH, county road.
Dec. 21
-Adilene Membreno Martinez, 18, of Jemison, traffic-ST switched tag.
-Segundo Mejia Melgar, 31, of Pelham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.
Dec. 22
-Christopher Ivey, 32, of Pleasant Grove, traffic-speeding-no workers-construction zone and traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.
-Eric Bailey, 41, of Birmingham, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.
Dec. 23
-Melvin Bell, 57, of Huntsville, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol) .08 or more.
Dec. 25
-Eugenio Morales, 45, of Pelham, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence.
Dec. 26
-Stephen Hickman, 40, of Deatsville, assault-DFIOD/V shooting into occupied building, assault-aggravated assault-A to M aggravated assault and assault-reckless endangerment RE.