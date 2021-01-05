expand
Ad Spot

January 6, 2021

Divorces for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:57 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 9-28:

-Laurie Scogin Halvorson, of Birmingham, and David Halvorson, of Birmingham.

-Daniel Todd Kane, of Alabaster, and Amanda Kane, of Alabaster.

-Alexia Lanae Cedillo, of Alabaster, and Macdiel Antonio Cedillo Ramos, of Norcross, Ga.

-Jarqundrala L. Spencer, of Alabaster, and Franking Spencer, of Calera.

-Samuel David Dunston, of Birmingham, and Amy Lynn Sears Dunston, of Birmingham.

-Ashlee Webber Cheney, of Birmingham, to Joshua Morelle Cheney, of Birmingham.

-Carl Combs, of Alabaster, and Stefanie Lorraine Combs, of Alabaster.

-Lori Brisky, of Sterrett, and David Brisky, of Vincent.

-Bobby S. Stephens, of Birmingham, and Tanya N. Stephens, of Calera.

-Stacey Wilson Thames, of Chelsea, and David Martinez Garcia, of Wilsonville.

More News

Briarwood girls now 9-0 after win against Woodlawn

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

280 Main Story

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

280 Main Story

Vote to determine if Southeast Shelby Rescue will use public funding

Columbiana

State Farm taking donations for SEA

Community Columnists

Palmer spends his retirement serving others

Columbiana

Local anglers finding their niche

Alabaster Main Story

Conner Harrell, Jeremiah Alexander earn 7A Player of the Year awards

Montevallo

More questions surface about Brierfield prison project plans

Columbiana

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

280 Main Story

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

Columbiana

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster elementary student creates hot cocoa bombs

280 Reporter

Nonprofit opens distribution facility for military care packages

Helena

Helena author publishes series of Christmas stories

Helena

Helena High School theatre students film production of Help Desk

280 Main Story

Teachers, first responders, other essential workers next in line for vaccine

Columbiana

Bassmaster High School series returning to Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for House District 73

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Alexander, Harrell named finalists for state’s top awards

Community Columnists

In memory of Chad Nichols

Columbiana

Christmas cheer for a beloved Wildcat

280 Reporter

Hoover baking school holds first Kids Christmas Cookie Bake Off

280 Main Story

Kramer seeking CASA volunteers to help stop child abuse