Land transactions for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Dec. 18-23:

Dec. 18

-Scott Howard to Eleanor Jane Posey, for $141,717, for Lot 12 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Yolanda G. Turner, for $269,270, for Lot 1608 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Celeste Nunnally to George S. Motes, for $507,500, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Karische Inc. to Sarah A. Kinlow, for $216,200, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 2nd Sector.

-Town Builders Inc. to Ronald Goertz, for $435,000, for Lot 18-05 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Albert L. Scott to Theirfour LLC, for $790,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Charles Tommy Hendon to Charles Tommy Hendon, for $192,300, for Lot 7 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Sylvia Weis to Roderick Scott Weis, for $113,000, for Lot 28 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Keystone Plaza LLC to BDPM Group LLC, for $3,500,000, for Lots 1 and 3 in State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Mt Laurel Enterprises LLC to PAC Properties LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 3-06 in Mt Laurel Phase 1 C Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. to Leandrop Nunes Diniz, for $273,000, for Lot 1554 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Charmaine Q. Yates to BAF 3 LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 576 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Taylor Alexandra Kilgore to Gregory M. Barnhill, for $215,500, for Lot 11 in Chaparral Second Sector.

-Michael Gaskin to Ryan Dussett, for $331,000, for Lot 111 in Country View Estates Phase II.

-Helen M. Denney to Malcomb D. Graves, for $450,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeffrey Brian Duncan to Michael W. Gyengo, for $405,000, for Lot 14 in Riverchase West Amended Map.

-Therese Catt to Jennifer Davis, for $266,000, for Lot 37 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge.

-Gregory P. Crutcher to Jimmy W. Traylor, for $624,500, for Lot 628 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.

-Debra Joyce Webster to Alexis J. Lang, for $144,000, for Lot 284 in Waterford Village Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Carl A. Phillips to Arthur F. Ralston, for $273,000, for Lot 25 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase I Final Plat.

-Phillip H. Olive to Latoya Raby, for $320,000, for Lot 362 in Hillsboro Phase III.

Dec. 21

-Brenda Bergren to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $180,000, for Lot 12 in Daventry Sector I Resurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Carlos M. Gaines, for $418,271, for Lot A-104 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Melissa D. Williams to Offerpad Spvdorrower1 LLC, for $253,700, for Lot 34 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-James W. Crawford to James W. Crawford, for $10, for Lot 9 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Joseph Sky Hope to Joseph Szafranski, for $225,000, for Lot 49 in Marengo Sector Two.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kangi Deon Drake, for $518,955, for Lot 602 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Mansoor Khan, for $400,794, for Lot A-70 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Dustin L. Haynes to Anthony L. Ponder, for $330,000, for Lot 33 in Riverchase West Amended Map.

-Sherry F. Kitchens to Samuel Muchiri, for $295,000, for Lot 4 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Charles K. Johnson to Lyeshia S. Lee, for $175,000, for Lot 3 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Brady D. Huf, for $389,068, for Lot 2018 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Melissa D. Thompson to Bobby Maxena, for $25,000, for Lot 1 in Thompson Subdivision.

-Jason Richard Duskin to Gloria Ann Connell, for $123,000, for Lot 113 in Saratoga Townhomes.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Kimberly Ada Delcoco, for $458,978, for Lot 4027 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Ricky Ray, for $467,091, for Lot 2022 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Lisa J. Carden, for $210,955, for Lot 207 in Springs Crossings Sector 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jennie Burton Duvall, for $559,404, for Lot 565 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Renee Renew Byrd to Jamie Lee Rodgers, for $210,000, for Lot 27 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ramon J. Lozada, for $253,000, for Lot 1544 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Kim Thien Thi Nguyen to Jamey Henderson Holt, for $410,000, for Lot 301 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Centennial Homes LLC to Travis A. Grappo, for $765,146.28, for Lot 9-04A in Mt Laurel Subdivision of Blocks 9 & 10.

-Ryan C. Williams to Dawn F. Yearwood, for $135,000, for Lot 71 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Second Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Chelsea Lauren Allin, for $179,020, for Lot 49 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-John E. Johnson to Brad Vail, for $325,000, for Lot 7 in Royal Forest.

-Rachel Davidson to William Arters, for $530,000, for Lot 17 in McMahon Highlands at Shelby Spring Farms.

-GSAA Home Equity Trust 2006 6 to D and J Company LLC, for $224,175, for Lot 25 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

-Rebecca S. Miller to Jesse Slaton, for $275,000, for Lot 14 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector. 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Rebecca Holmes, for $421,697, for Lot 4009 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Helen S. Martin to Janice Kay Mayers, for $215,000, for Lot 304 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

-Katherine L. Ard to Robert Hoyt Yoe, for $875,000, for Lot 25 in Pumpkin Hollow Amended Map a Condominium.

-Barbara A. Shaw to Gerald Odolo, for $155,000, for Lot 24 in Wildewood Village Third Addition Amended Map.

-Fegan N. Tracey to Thomas Norden, for $145,200, for Lot 39 in Midridge Valley Phase 1 Final Plat.

Dec. 22

-Cynthia Kelley Towns to Candace Elizabeth Harrison, for $168,000, for Lot 3-47 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Lindra Diane Pippin to James W. Wilkes, for $229,000, for Lot 1 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Jensen Burt to Burt Properties LLC, for $780,000, for property in Section 29, Township 29 South, Range 2 East.

-Cynthia V. Huesman to Laura Huesman, for $160,000, for Lot 1 in Audubon Forest.

-Harold D. Griffin to Affinity Management LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 1 in Foothills of Chelsea 2nd Sector.

-Joseph M. Stange to Joseph Lee Burnette, for $202,400, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Harmon Accounting LLC to Nalthos Properties & Holding LLC, for $621,560, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-James H. Strickland to James Harmon, for $580,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Brenda C. Dean to James H. Strickland, for $269,900, for Lot 725 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Brenda S. Morgan to Harry J. Pommer, for $131,490, for property in Section 1, Township 1 South, Range 5 West.

-Zachary Hallford to Suzan Reitz, for $250,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20, Range 4 West.

-James H. Cook to James Heutis Cook, for $370,000, for Lot 142 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.

-Tiffany Plunkett Hutto to Calvin Burrell, for $250,000, for Lot 36 in Ivy Brook Phase Two First Addition.

-Tonya Easter to Madison Barnett, for $195,000, for Lot 46 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Michael J. Kelley to Michael J. Kelley, for $127,650, for Lot 1436 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Mary Colon to Suldary Rojas Quebrada, for $340,000, for Lot 201 in Bent River Commons 2nd Sector.

-Gregory S. Mikos to John R. Gordy, for $479,000, for Lot 2025 in Lake Point Estates 1st Addition.

-Sonya B. Carre to Aleisha Alexander, for $151,000, for Lot 18 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Everything is Awesome LLC to Daniel Rubio, for $8,000, for Lot 3 in Aldmont.

-Jennifer Robin Dichiara to Roy Michael Simon, for $372,500, for Lot 39 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to David Benjamin Wilson, for $140,000, for Lot 16 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.

-Red Zone Bar & Grill Inc. to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $700,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Mary Ellen Morgan to Scott Austin Thomasson, for $245,000, for Lot 28 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Tom Porter to James E. Kelly, for $33,000, for Lot 29A in Country View Estates Phase I.

-Joyce Jamerson to Julianne Christine Sparkman, for $235,000, for Lot 42 in Bent River Estates Phase II.

-Erica Ryan to Jennifer Dunbar, for $425,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jennifer Sullivan Whittemore, for $527,767, for Lot 625 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Rory Wysong to Amanda B. Carr Dean, for $294,000, for Lot 27 in Heather Ridge.

-David W. Watson to John Edward Gardner, for $447,000, for Lot 234 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Alfred T. White, for $223,385, for Lot 211 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Carla M. Williams Trust to Terry Scott Brown, for $1,375,000, for Lot 177-B-1 in Monteagle Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 177B, 178B and 179B.

-Jamie Beagle to Emily B. Pevy, for $465,000, for Lot 811 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector E.

-Emily Lauren White to Tanisha F. Simmons, for $196,000, for Lot 110 in Chesapeak.

-Juanita D. Watts to Laura A. Lowery, for $145,500, for Lot 28 in Willow Point Phase I.

-Edwin S. Argueta Pineda to Shelly Christmas Pace, for $215,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Carla De Oliveira Santiago, for $198,825, for Lot 212 in Springs Crossings Sector 2.

-Kevin Williamson to Tracy M. Williamson, for $228,500, for Lot 127 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Mark Bice to Glenn S. Sawyer, for $99,000, for Lot 22-09 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Mark L. Bice to Glenn S. Sawyer, for $733,000, for Lot 22-08 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Laura Elizabeth Luker Doe to Carlton Scott Graves, for $395,000, for Lot 4 in Panthers Path.

-Stewart Ramsay to Jan Heredia, for $190,000, for Lot 209 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Kevin J. Gamble, for $391,000, for Lot 1 in Boozman Family Subdivision.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Amelia R. Harper, for $241,905, for Lot 40 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Thomas H. Bunch to Stephen Moe, for $293,200, for Lot 435 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.

-Wayne A. Best to Nadine Appelt, for $180,000, for Lot 46 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Sherri J. Poarch to Stephanie Barnes, for $530,000, for Lot 2 in Cove at Greystone Phase 1.

-Bryan Heath Wester to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $110,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22, Range 3 West.

-Scott D. Saavedra to Kasey Reames, for $157,000, for Lot 11 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase Two.

-William M. Beasley to Ashli Gothard Denton, for $642,000, for Lot 2409 in Highland Lakes 24th Sector.

-Newcastle Construction INc. to Tamaria Lanease Blevins, for $313,716, for Lot 6054 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Howard M. Humphreys to Howard M. Humphreys, for $492,620, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ghassan Almansoob, for $1,042,118, for Lot 1132 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-Kristi Stinson to Thomas W. Mason, for $184,000, for Lot 72 in Braelinn Village Phase III.

-Brenda S. Pommer to Michael T. Mann, for $90,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Brent Arnold, for $453,591, for Lot 2008 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Leonard Tyrone Casey, for $314,770, for Lot 27 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Christopher Michael White to Edward John Mayer, for $256,500, for Lot 240 in Long Branch Estate Phase II Final Plat.

-Ethan David Brogdon to Ethan David Brogdon, for $10, for Lot 59 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Cheryl M. Driver to Kelly Brasher, for $175,500, for Lot 17 in Chelsea Estates First Addition.

-Joan Caller Clowdus to Joan Caller Clowdus, for $253,400, for Lot 222 in Bent River Commons 2nd Sector.

-Terry C. Johnston to William Alan Boutwell, for $332,000, for Lot 29 in Valleybrook Phase II Resurvey.

Dec. 23

-Robert J. Mason to Edwin Chandler, for $585,000, for Lot 6 in Cove of Greystone Phase I Amended Map.

-Mark Vincent Ceraso to Stephanie Tiana Dove, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Harbor Towne.

-Hazel Centeno to Lekeidrick G. English, for $308,300, for Lot 24 in Bear Creek Ridge Sector II Resurvey of Lot 30 A of a Resurvey.

-Synovus Bank to Dashiv LLC, for $750,000, for Lot 4 in Colonial Promenade of Alabaster South.

-Vickie Metzler to Corey L. Elliott, for $365,500, for Lot 805 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 8th Addition.

-Teresa Reeve to Yu Yuan, for $173,400, for Lot 562 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-LGI Homes Alabama LLC to Elizabeth Sidwell, for $230,900, for Lot 18 in Lexington Parc Sector 2.

-Gabrielle A. Dussett to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $160,000, for Lot 102 in Union Station Phase II.

-Gregory S. Fisher to Idesign Investments LLC, for $128,500, for Lot 553 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Robert John Venter to Forest Lakes Lane Trust, for $156,900, for Lot 267 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Jean Nicole Venter to Forest Lakes Cove Trust, for $155,600, for Lot 359 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Daniel T. Holcombe, for $320,725, for Lot 57 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Western Properties LLC to John C. Marlin, for $265,000, for Lot 6 in Dunham Farms Resurvey of Lots 5, 6 and Parts of Lots 7 and 8.

-Charles W. Smith to Richard Wayne Smith, for $204,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Joyce Robertson to Edwin Brooks Lumpkin, for $160,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Lindsey J. Allison to James Brownlee, for $188,750, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Russell Q. Allison to James Brownlee, for $188,750, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Ridge Resurvey.

-Russell Q. Allison to James Brownlee, for $188,750, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-John Franklin Barefield to James Adam Flanagan, for $730,000, for Lot 520 in Greystone Legacy 5th Sector Phase III.

-Housing Investors Columbiana I LTD to L&T Investments LLC, for $1,147,500, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Bobby L. Garst to Mark D. Garst, for $285,000, for Lot 357 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Derrick McDaniel, for $355,386, for Lot 6050 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-James Caleb Burnett to Joel Gallegos, for $160,000, for Lot 492 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Jonathan Tucker to Paul Kenneth Whitley, for $345,000, for Lot 527 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Jonathan Hayes to Trevin Lamar Green, for $221,500, for Lot 49 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 3.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Billy Jeff Clement, for $565,095, for Lot 1-613 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Scott Abbott, for $421,770, for Lot 164 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $79,900, for Lot 22-116 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-103 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-104 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-105 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-06 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-07 Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Kristijan Mitrovski, for $577,629, for Lot 30 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Scotch Homes and Land Development Group Inc. to Anthony B. Birk, for $390,340, for Lot 158 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.

-Kimberly L. Parsons to Dwight Kelly McPeak, for $497,000, for Lot 2224 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Daniel Shane Ray, for $543,560.67, for Lot 545 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Rory Lee Fowler to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 20 in Bermuda Lake Estates 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Bennett A. McElroy, for $555,749, for Lot 407 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Suzette Lewis Salathe to Edmond D. Earle, for $3,000,000, for Lot 9 in St. Charles at Greystone Phase II.

-Patricia H. Renta to Shannon S. Bottoms, for $210,000, for Lot 39 in Chase Plantation Fourth Sector.

-William Douglas Haskew to Gregory Evans Smith, for $83,020, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Allison Marie Holley to Ross Andrew Craft, for $480,000, for Lot 2952 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Tara Hendrix to Michael Shane Lucado, for $475,000, for Lot 2 in Parc at Greystone.

-Tara Littlefield Marling to Christopher Drake Popwell, for $280,000, for Lot 51 in Woodvale.

-Luther Eugene Hatcher to Mark McDonald, for $260,000, for Lot 1B in Hickor-Nut Hills Resubdivision of Lots 1 and 2.