January 6, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 21-25:

-Mark William Youger to Christina Marie Scarpelli.

-Danielle Lynn Simmons to David Micheal Dennis.

-Stephen Charles Wall to Sabrina Marie Garrett.

-Ted Parker Cook to Sarra Kaylyn York.

-Michael Jason Gunter to Jessica Ruth Mills.

-Joseph Mark Dearaujo to Shala Naomi Wayner.

-Victor Dionicio Gomez Rodriguez to Teresa Gomez Baez Dismerys.

-Jalissa Jerome Jackson to Rajan Ananthan.

-William Wallace Blanton to Savanna Morgan Gass.

-Courtney Brooke Taliaferro Hoyt to David Ryan Bright Dees.

-Rafael Patino Perez to Erika Zavala Rodriguez.

-Nancy Jaquelin Batson to Edson Ruben Tornero Nanez.

-Andrew Oversteegen Bond to Adriana Rafaela Cedeno Zambrano.

-Sterling Edward Carver to Bonnie Neisha McLemore.

-Kelsey Ann Luker to Justin Matthew Camera.

-Mike Anthony Priestley to Paige Osborn Priestley.

-Joseph Woodrow Tingle to Ashley Nicole Thames.

