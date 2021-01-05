Marriages for the week of Jan. 3, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 21-25:
-Mark William Youger to Christina Marie Scarpelli.
-Danielle Lynn Simmons to David Micheal Dennis.
-Stephen Charles Wall to Sabrina Marie Garrett.
-Ted Parker Cook to Sarra Kaylyn York.
-Michael Jason Gunter to Jessica Ruth Mills.
-Joseph Mark Dearaujo to Shala Naomi Wayner.
-Victor Dionicio Gomez Rodriguez to Teresa Gomez Baez Dismerys.
-Jalissa Jerome Jackson to Rajan Ananthan.
-William Wallace Blanton to Savanna Morgan Gass.
-Courtney Brooke Taliaferro Hoyt to David Ryan Bright Dees.
-Rafael Patino Perez to Erika Zavala Rodriguez.
-Nancy Jaquelin Batson to Edson Ruben Tornero Nanez.
-Andrew Oversteegen Bond to Adriana Rafaela Cedeno Zambrano.
-Sterling Edward Carver to Bonnie Neisha McLemore.
-Kelsey Ann Luker to Justin Matthew Camera.
-Mike Anthony Priestley to Paige Osborn Priestley.
-Joseph Woodrow Tingle to Ashley Nicole Thames.