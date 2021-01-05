expand
January 6, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 9-16:

Dec. 9

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville. A residential mailbox valued at $300 was damaged.

Dec. 10

-Harassment from the 6200 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 17000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Attempting to elude from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1600 block of Wingfield Trace, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 40 block of Azalea Lane, Chelsea. A windshield of a 2018 Mercedes 2500 Sprinter sustained $400 in damages.

-Harassment from the 40 block of Azalea Lake, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 5100 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham. A total of $1,355.90 was stolen using a debit card.

-Theft from the 200 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea. Twelve cases of NFL football cards with an approximate value of $20,000 were stolen.

-Runaway juvenile from the 6000 block of Shelby County 55.

-Robbery from Alabama 119 at Lake Purdy, Birmingham. A wallet containing an Alabama driver’s license, $5 in cash and various gift cards; and an Apple iPhone 6 Plus were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16900 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Huddle House). A strawberry waffle valued at $5 was stolen.

-Assault third degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Assault third degree from the 9000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

Dec. 11

-Harassment from Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

-Criminal littering from the 11200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from Shelby County 17 and Maple Lane, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea (Tractor Supply Co.).

-Harassing communications from the 2300 block of Woodland Circle, Birmingham.

-Obstructing justice using false identity, resisting arrest from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea (Tractor Supply).

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A catalytic converter valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of New Williamsburg Road, Shoal Creek. Money totaling $14,620.90 was stolen.

-Domestic violence criminal mischief from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Sterrett. Multiple Christmas ornaments valued at approximately $20 were damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Chelsea Station Drive. A Garmin Sonars 93SV valued at $2,000 and a GLS Live Scope valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 470, Leeds. A utility trailer valued at $500 and a Backwoods BMX bike valued at $800 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3600 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. U.S. currency totaling $2,200 was stolen.

-Theft from the 40 block of Shelby County 265, Alabaster. A catalytic converter for a Ford F-450 box truck valued at $2,500 was stolen.

Dec. 12

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 305, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 41 and Highland Village Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5300 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 14000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. A 2011 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea. A wallet with gold chain, several checks and a Social Security card were stolen.

-Missing person from the 40 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property first degree-auto from the 30 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2005 Toyota 4Runner valued at $7,000 was stolen.

-Menacing from the 54000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A 2015 Chevy Cruz was recovered, and a Taurus .38 special was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 800 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Fraudulent use of credit card, theft of property from the 700 block of Griffin Park Circle, Birmingham. Fraudulent credit card charges totaled $5,010.50.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. A 2011 Honda Accord was damaged.

Dec. 13

-Public intoxication from Valley View Lane, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 76 and U.S. 280 West, Harpersville. A 2015 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Incident from the 0 block of New Williamsburg Road, Birmingham.

-Trespass warning from the 70 block of Miller Circle, Indian Springs.

-Death investigation from the 4900 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order, collection of RXs for destruction from the 200 block of Meadowview Road, Maylene.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 5200 block of Valleybrook Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 20 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Extortion first degree from the 3400 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. $1,800 in Walmart and Google Play gift cards were stolen.

Dec. 14

-Fire investigation from the 3600 block of Cumberland Trace, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Maplecrest Drive, Westover.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-DUI-any substance from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2012 GMC Terrain was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Ball Park Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Plateau Road, Montevallo.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Sitton Circle, Sterrett. A two-story residence was burned.

-Theft of property from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Sixteen Northstar batteries valued at $16,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

Dec. 15

-Juvenile runaway from the 200 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Sixteen Northstar batteries valued at $16,000 were stolen.

-Dog bite from Shelby County 47 and Forest Oaks Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 4300 block of Chesapeake North, Birmingham. A .22 rifle valued at $300 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Assault from Maple Leaf Estates, Wilsonville.

Dec. 16

-Civil dispute from the 70 block of Hillsdale Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 9900 block of N. Main Street, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Narrows Drive, Birmingham. Checks were stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Autry Lane, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Davis-Hawkins Street, Montevallo.

