expand
Ad Spot

January 6, 2021

The Chelsea City Council passed a traffic safety ordinance prohibiting people from soliciting drivers stopped at intersections along the U.S. 280 corridor in Chelsea city limits. (File)

Chelsea approves traffic safety ordinance, hears fire equipment update

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council at its Jan. 5 meeting approved traffic safety and surplus property ordinances before listening to an update regarding Chelsea Fire and Rescue equipment.

The traffic safety ordinance prohibits people from congregating with and walking among vehicles stopped at any intersection and soliciting motorists or passengers on U.S. 280 in the Chelsea city limits.

The ordinance does not apply to emergency personnel, occupants of vehicles that become inoperable at an intersection or when traffic signals at an intersection are inoperable.

It also excludes pedestrians crossing from one side of U.S. 280 or an intersecting road to the opposite side.

The other ordinance declares a piece of city property as surplus and authorizes the sale of the property.

During the community forum, Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee praised the department’s employees for their work and shared equipment updates.

“2020 was a challenging year for the Chelsea Fire Department,” Lee said. “I am very proud of those guys up there and the way they stepped up and handled things. You’ve got a great group of firefighters here in this city.”

Lee said the Shelby County Fire and EMS Association recognized the late Wayne Shirley, Chelsea’s former fire chief, for his lengthy service to the county with the Lifetime of Service to Shelby County Award.

Shirley’s sister, Deborah Dawkins, attended the organization’s meeting to receive the award.

“Wayne did have a long career in this county,” Lee said. “He did a lot for this county, so it was nice that they recognized him.”

Lee said the fire department was able to secure funds through the CARES Act for new equipment, including heart monitors, AEDs (automated external defibrillators) and CPR devices.

“We use them on pretty much every medical call that we have,” Lee said. “We’re able to have those on all of our vehicles now.”

Lee said the department also installed a Zoom system at all of the city’s fire stations to enable personnel to attend classes and meetings without having to be in the same room.

Lee thanked several city employees and council members for their help in preparing materials to submit for the reimbursement package.

“Joe (Lee) got $542,000 worth of equipment pre-approved,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “Great job, Chief. It would have just been lost money if you hadn’t stayed on top of it.

“If you see a firefighter in our city, please thank them for what they do,” Picklesimer added. “I’m very proud of our fire and rescue department.”

More News

Thompson improves to 11-3, matches last year’s win total

Chelsea approves traffic safety ordinance, hears fire equipment update

Briarwood girls now 9-3 after win against Woodlawn

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves traffic safety ordinance, hears fire equipment update

Montevallo

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

280 Main Story

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

280 Main Story

Vote to determine if Southeast Shelby Rescue will use public funding

Columbiana

State Farm taking donations for SEA

Community Columnists

Palmer spends his retirement serving others

Columbiana

Local anglers finding their niche

Alabaster Main Story

Conner Harrell, Jeremiah Alexander earn 7A Player of the Year awards

Montevallo

More questions surface about Brierfield prison project plans

Columbiana

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

280 Main Story

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

Columbiana

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster elementary student creates hot cocoa bombs

280 Reporter

Nonprofit opens distribution facility for military care packages

Helena

Helena author publishes series of Christmas stories

Helena

Helena High School theatre students film production of Help Desk

280 Main Story

Teachers, first responders, other essential workers next in line for vaccine

Columbiana

Bassmaster High School series returning to Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for House District 73

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Alexander, Harrell named finalists for state’s top awards

Community Columnists

In memory of Chad Nichols

Columbiana

Christmas cheer for a beloved Wildcat

280 Reporter

Hoover baking school holds first Kids Christmas Cookie Bake Off