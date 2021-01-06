expand
Ad Spot

January 6, 2021

SCHS anglers got to rub elbows with pros like Scott Martin (center) at the Bassmasters competition at Lay Lake in December. Also pictured are Chase Davis, Tyler Wakefield, Logan Beane, Ethan Long, Peyton Long and Ava Vansant. (Contributed)

Local anglers finding their niche

By Staff Reports

Published 12:43 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

“They are learning life lessons about relationships, teamwork, and how to preserve the future for the rest of us.” These are the words of Heather Keller, fishing coach for the Shelby County High School fishing team as she explained why the unexpected high school sport can make a difference in the lives of kids who may not otherwise find a place in other more traditional school programs.

The anglers of SCHS, unlike some other extracurricular teams, work together through the entire school year. This year, they are competing in two year-long trails and most recently won a cash prize as a team that they used to buy a much needed tailgate tent to use at future competitions.

Sixteen anglers make up the team at the most historic high school in the county. Their location near Lay Lake also affords them easy access to experience and participate in big events like the recent Bassmasters competition in December. This year, two students, Hall Hobbs (senior) and Kai Barnett (junior) had the unusual opportunity to compete in this prestigious event.

“Any time we can get our students in front of the professionals at events like Bassmasters, we do it,” Keller said.

Six of the team anglers as well as two of their younger tag-along mascots volunteered to sanitize the bags used to weigh fish at the tournament.

“It was a great opportunity for these kids because as the professionals lined up and waited to have their fish weighed, our anglers had the chance to meet and chat with these big names in the sport and gather tips from them,” she said.

Further excitement came with team mascots, Landon Keller, and Emiliegh Jo Long, younger siblings of two of the team anglers, showed up in famed fisherman Brian Latimer’s YouTube videos from the event.

“Latimer was amazing. He took a lot of time with our kids from the team. He talked with them, signed hats, and shared tips that helped him in the conditions that day,” Keller shared.

The fishing program at SCHS, in addition to teaching conservation and teamwork, has also provided kids with exposure to groups like Coosa River Keepers, and organization that teaches the community to safeguard its local waterways. Exposure to this organization and others offers them chances to “practice” their sport in a way that not only helps the environment but protects it for the students coming along behind them.

“We even have some anglers that have managed to go to school on fishing scholarships,” coach Keller said.

SCHS graduate Ethan King is now studying at the University of Montevallo on the scholarship he won his senior year of high school. Proof that while fishing may not be the first thing that first comes to mind when you think of high school sports, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t play a vital role in the lives and futures of some students who find a place to grow in this important sport.

More News

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

Vote to determine if Southeast Shelby Rescue will use public funding

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

280 Main Story

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

280 Main Story

Vote to determine if Southeast Shelby Rescue will use public funding

Columbiana

State Farm taking donations for SEA

Community Columnists

Palmer spends his retirement serving others

Columbiana

Local anglers finding their niche

Alabaster Main Story

Conner Harrell, Jeremiah Alexander earn 7A Player of the Year awards

Montevallo

More questions surface about Brierfield prison project plans

Columbiana

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

280 Main Story

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

Columbiana

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster elementary student creates hot cocoa bombs

280 Reporter

Nonprofit opens distribution facility for military care packages

Helena

Helena author publishes series of Christmas stories

Helena

Helena High School theatre students film production of Help Desk

280 Main Story

Teachers, first responders, other essential workers next in line for vaccine

Columbiana

Bassmaster High School series returning to Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for House District 73

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Alexander, Harrell named finalists for state’s top awards

Community Columnists

In memory of Chad Nichols

Columbiana

Christmas cheer for a beloved Wildcat

280 Reporter

Hoover baking school holds first Kids Christmas Cookie Bake Off

280 Main Story

Kramer seeking CASA volunteers to help stop child abuse