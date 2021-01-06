expand
January 6, 2021

State Farm Agent Craig Dorris organizes donations for Shelby Emergency Assistance, which the Columbiana branch is now accepting. (Contributed)

State Farm taking donations for SEA

By Scott Mims

Published 9:52 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — In an effort to help local families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other hardships, Craig Dorris State Farm in Columbiana is accepting donations for Shelby Emergency Assistance (SEA).

The agency will remain a drop-off location for the organization for the remainder of 2021 and plans to match every donation received during the year.

As of Jan. 1, the office located at 407 W. College St., Columbiana, is taking items such as canned goods, dry goods, home essentials such as washing powders and bleach, and toiletries.

The office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“During this time, when so many have lost their jobs, the cost of food on the rise and many families are resorting to new ways to feed their families, (we) felt a very strong desire to give back to the community,” said Jenny Smith, production manager at Craig Dorris State Farm. “Drop off any food items or household items such as detergent, paper products, canned foods, etc. and Craig will match it for those in need in Shelby County.”

SEA is based in Montevallo and serves families throughout the Greater Shelby County area. The organization has assisted numerous families throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re pushing it for January and February, but we will continue to do it throughout the year, because there are so many people that are hurting right now,” Smith said. “We just all felt really blessed that we were all able to work through COVID, and we just felt like we needed to pass along our blessing, because there are so many people who have been left without jobs or have had hours cut back, and we just wanted to help.”

The office may be reached at 205-669-6706.

