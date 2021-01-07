expand
January 7, 2021

A new juice and smoothie bar called Highway 52 Nutrition is set to open in the Riverwoods strip center in Helena. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Helena to get new healthy juice and smoothie bar

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:11 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

HELENA — Citizens of Helena will soon have a new healthy juice bar option as Highway 52 Nutrition is set to open in the city in January.

According to owner Brittney Hajjar, the goal of opening the business is to be a part of the community while also providing clean food for the community to enjoy.

“I have lived in Helena for almost two years now and I love it here,” Hajjar said. “Everyone is so nice, and I am really impressed by the way that the community supports small businesses. It is unlike anything I have ever seen.”

The business will offer a variety of meal replacement shakes and different types of teas.

“We will have the beauty teas that have collagens and different proteins, we will have the energy teas,” Hajjar explained. “Sometimes people will want to customize something that is not on the menu. We can pretty much make anything.”

Hajjar said that she is really excited to connect with her fellow neighbors and hopes to be able to serve her neighbors and the small business community well, while also helping people meet certain goals, especially with New Year resolutions starting.

“We will have fitness challenges such as encouraging people to lose weight,” she said. “We are going to try to accommodate as much as we can with this.”

The plan for the store is to begin serving customers sometime in mid to late January. Hajjar hopes to announce the location and the opening date very soon.

There is also a chance to score gift cards to the healthy and nutritious smoothie bar. The business’s Facebook page has a post available to share and by doing so along with tagging three friends, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card that will take place on opening day.

More information about the location can be found by visiting Highway 52 Nutrition on Facebook.

