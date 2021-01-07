expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Jonathan Reid Brooks

By Staff Reports

Published 4:43 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Jonathan Reid Brooks
Wilsonville

Jonathan Reid Brooks, age 47, of Wilsonville, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was born in Columbia, Tennessee on Feb. 7, 1973.

Jonathan graduated from Pelham High School and then went on to receive numerous certifications in flooring installation and a retail sales certificate from Mohawk University.

Jonathan worked in retail flooring for 28 years with Sharp Carpet of Homewood and previously Sharp Carpet of Calera. Jonathan was known for his kindness and big heart.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Shane Brooks.

Jonathan leaves behind his mother, Sheila Brooks; father, Anthony Brooks; stepdad, Richard Wann; stepmom, Jewel Brooks; children, Ava Grace, Ainsley Mae, and Sawyer Reid Brooks; step-sisters, Ginger Wann Gatewood, Tracy Daughtry; half-brother, Anthony Brooks; nephew, Corban Brooks; and niece, C.J. Brooks.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with a service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be immediately after at the Bear Creek Cemetery in Bear Creek.

More News

Jones and associate holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.

Brad Flynn sworn in as Helena chief of police

Smith hits last-second shot to lift Chelsea past Montevallo

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Jones and associate holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

Helena

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.

Helena

Brad Flynn sworn in as Helena chief of police

Business

Campus 124 developers seek permission to build apartment units

Helena

Helena opens registration for spring youth sports

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases Winter activity guide

280 Reporter

JSCC Respiratory Therapy graduates celebrate virtually

Helena

Helena to get new healthy juice and smoothie bar

280 Main Story

Man shares brother’s epilepsy story in hopes of bringing attention to disease

Business

New locally owned pharmacy to open in Helena

Helena

Backpacks of Hope program provides supplies to those in need over the holiday

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves traffic safety ordinance, hears fire equipment update

Montevallo

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

280 Main Story

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

280 Main Story

Vote to determine if Southeast Shelby Rescue will use public funding

Columbiana

State Farm taking donations for SEA

Community Columnists

Palmer spends his retirement serving others

Columbiana

Local anglers finding their niche

Alabaster Main Story

Conner Harrell, Jeremiah Alexander earn 7A Player of the Year awards

Montevallo

More questions surface about Brierfield prison project plans

Columbiana

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

280 Main Story

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

Columbiana

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana