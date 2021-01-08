expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Brown, Washington lead Chelsea past Montevallo

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:02 am Friday, January 8, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

CHELSEA – Sophia Brown and Ashley Washington both scored in double figures to help the Chelsea Hornets score 76 points in a 76-27 win against county foe Montevallo on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The Hornets scored at least 13 points in every quarter and put up 22-plus points in the middle two quarters, while limiting the Bulldogs to 10 or less in each period to pick up the dominant win.

Chelsea set the tone early in the game thanks to a quick 8-0 run behind four points from Brown, a 3-pointer from Sydney Schwallie and a free throw from Mackenzie Titus.

The Bulldogs, who are a team full of freshmen and sophomores this year, got their first points came on a basket from Teasia Purnell to put a stop to the Hornets’ run.

Chelsea eventually extended the lead to 10 at 12-2 before Montevallo put together a 5-1 run to cut the deficit to six points at 13-7.

The Hornets, however, got a basket from Washington to end the quarter, which sparked a strong run to start the second quarter.

Leading 15-7 at the end of the first, Chelsea continued a 15-2 run into the second quarter, eventually taking a 28-9 lead. The rest of the quarter was played pretty balanced from both teams, but the damage was already done as Chelsea had laid the groundwork for a 22-point quarter, while Montevallo only posted eight.

That allowed the Hornets to take a 37-15 lead into the halftime break.

The Hornets used the break not only to talk about what they were doing well, but also what they could do to play even better.

That paid off in the second half when Chelsea came out in the third quarter and played a confident eight minutes for its best period of the game.

After Montevallo found some early offensive success and cut the lead to 20 points at 43-23, Chelsea responded with a 3-pointer from Schwallie which kick started 20-2 run to end the quarter and put the Hornets in front 63-25 going to the final quarter.

Following the 26-point performance in the third quarter, the Hornets turned their attention to the defensive end of the floor to close the game out in the final quarter.

Chelsea scored 13 points in the fourth, but more importantly limited Montevallo to just two points to cap off a 76-27 victory.

The Hornets were led by 15 points from Washington and 14 from Brown. Perhaps more important, however, was that Chelsea had 11 total players score in the win.

More News

Jones and associate holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.

Brad Flynn sworn in as Helena chief of police

Smith hits last-second shot to lift Chelsea past Montevallo

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Jones and associate holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

Helena

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.

Helena

Brad Flynn sworn in as Helena chief of police

Business

Campus 124 developers seek permission to build apartment units

Helena

Helena opens registration for spring youth sports

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases Winter activity guide

280 Reporter

JSCC Respiratory Therapy graduates celebrate virtually

Helena

Helena to get new healthy juice and smoothie bar

280 Main Story

Man shares brother’s epilepsy story in hopes of bringing attention to disease

Business

New locally owned pharmacy to open in Helena

Helena

Backpacks of Hope program provides supplies to those in need over the holiday

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves traffic safety ordinance, hears fire equipment update

Montevallo

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

280 Main Story

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

280 Main Story

Vote to determine if Southeast Shelby Rescue will use public funding

Columbiana

State Farm taking donations for SEA

Community Columnists

Palmer spends his retirement serving others

Columbiana

Local anglers finding their niche

Alabaster Main Story

Conner Harrell, Jeremiah Alexander earn 7A Player of the Year awards

Montevallo

More questions surface about Brierfield prison project plans

Columbiana

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

280 Main Story

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

Columbiana

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana