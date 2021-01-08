expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:19 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021:

-David Thomas White to Edward Eugene Robinson.

-Velky Marilena Hernandez Chilin to Sergio Jose Pineda Godoy.

-Ramon Garcia Hernandez to Otilia Sotero Uribe.

-Ryan Nicholas Willer to Caitlin Grace Clancy.

-Alexander W. Zahn to Sarah Grace Sansom.

-Samuel Jackson Stockton to Brittney Nicole Hoyt.

-Matthew Thomas Sloan to Haziel Alcabasa Justo.

-Gavin Sumner Belcher to Anna Jean Puckett.

-Deici Zavala to Bucio Mariela Bautista.

-Horus Alexis Guevara Castaneda to Abigail Marie Shippers.

-Elbert Andrew Johnson to Debbie Jean McDonald.

-Madison Nicole Barnett to Jace Alan Robbins.

-Justice Ann Alexander to Tucker Lane Duncan.

-Jose Emmanuel Espinoza Casillas to Yenithzy Acosta Tejeda.

-William Scott Smith to Ginger Allison Hall.

-William L. Ledford to Lisa A. Kendrick.

-Dustin Michael Hodge to Amber Krislyn Rary.

-Miles Russell Wooten to Madison Ann Smith.

-Phillip Stancil Handley to Elizabeth Moody Smith.

-David Patrick Rooks to Kayla Dawn Martin.

More News

Marriages for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

Land transactions for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

Alabaster accepts Human Trafficking Awareness Month proclamation

Alabaster mayor lists economic development, projects among city’s priorities

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster accepts Human Trafficking Awareness Month proclamation

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mayor lists economic development, projects among city’s priorities

Helena

Troop 532 sold more than 200 trees during Christmas

280 Main Story

First responders, those 75 or older can get vaccine starting Jan. 18

Business

Jones & Associates holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

Helena

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.

Helena

Brad Flynn sworn in as Helena chief of police

Business

Campus 124 developers seek permission to build apartment units

Helena

Helena opens registration for spring youth sports

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases Winter activity guide

280 Reporter

JSCC Respiratory Therapy graduates celebrate virtually

Helena

Helena to get new healthy juice and smoothie bar

280 Main Story

Man shares brother’s epilepsy story in hopes of bringing attention to disease

Business

New locally owned pharmacy to open in Helena

Helena

Backpacks of Hope program provides supplies to those in need over the holiday

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves traffic safety ordinance, hears fire equipment update

Montevallo

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

280 Main Story

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

280 Main Story

Vote to determine if Southeast Shelby Rescue will use public funding

Columbiana

State Farm taking donations for SEA

Community Columnists

Palmer spends his retirement serving others

Columbiana

Local anglers finding their niche

Alabaster Main Story

Conner Harrell, Jeremiah Alexander earn 7A Player of the Year awards