expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Alabaster Parks and Recreation will hold registration for softball, baseball and soccer until Jan. 16. (File)

Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration

By Staff Reports

Published 4:43 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

By DONNAMY STEELE / Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Alabaster Parks and Recreation kicked off their 2021 registration for softball, baseball and soccer on Monday, Jan. 4.

The registration period will end on Jan. 16, and the seasons will begin in the spring.

Nik McCrimon, athletic manager for the city’s soccer program, anticipates a fun-filled season for all involved.

McCrimon said he is excited to see the community join together in this way.

“Well, the fact we have the opportunity to play is exciting,” McCrimon said. “It gives the kids an opportunity to get back to some type of normalcy, if there is such a thing right now. The fact we are able to offer the program dealing with what we are dealing with is exciting.”

Director Tim Hamm said the last season was filled with uncertainty, but it had a good outcome.

He hopes the numbers will be even better this year.

“We’re really excited for the seasons to come up,” Hamm said. “We did our fall seasons, and I think we were still kind of up in the air. We didn’t know what was going to happen with the COVID stuff, how people would respond, or if they would come out and sign up, but our numbers turned out good.

“It’s hard to predict what our numbers are going to look like in the middle of registration, but I think people are wanting something to get out and do honestly,” he continued. “We are keeping check on our coaches, patrons and parents, who are trying to be as safe as they can be. We expect it to be a positive spring for people to be out there.”

Hamm said his team hopes to continue to offer things for people to come out and do.

“We think it’s important for people to come out, have a good time and be safe doing it, and that’s what we are shooting for,” he said.
To register for softball, baseball or soccer, visit Alabasterparks.org or visit the Alabaster Parks and Recreation office at 200 Depot Street.

More News

Alabaster Fire Department seeking input on five-year plan

Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration

Spain Park girls roll into area play with win over Thompson

Marriages for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department seeking input on five-year plan

Alabaster Main Story

Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster accepts Human Trafficking Awareness Month proclamation

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mayor lists economic development, projects among city’s priorities

Helena

Troop 532 sold more than 200 trees during Christmas

280 Main Story

First responders, those 75 or older can get vaccine starting Jan. 18

Business

Jones & Associates holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

Helena

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.

Helena

Brad Flynn sworn in as Helena chief of police

Business

Campus 124 developers seek permission to build apartment units

Helena

Helena opens registration for spring youth sports

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases Winter activity guide

280 Reporter

JSCC Respiratory Therapy graduates celebrate virtually

Helena

Helena to get new healthy juice and smoothie bar

280 Main Story

Man shares brother’s epilepsy story in hopes of bringing attention to disease

Business

New locally owned pharmacy to open in Helena

Helena

Backpacks of Hope program provides supplies to those in need over the holiday

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves traffic safety ordinance, hears fire equipment update

Montevallo

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021

280 Main Story

Couple builds foundation together at Jefferson State

280 Main Story

Vote to determine if Southeast Shelby Rescue will use public funding

Columbiana

State Farm taking donations for SEA

Community Columnists

Palmer spends his retirement serving others