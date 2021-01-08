expand
January 8, 2021

Spain Park girls roll into area play with win over Thompson

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:34 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Spain Park Jaguars took their sixth win in the last seven games and did so on the road to open the new year against the Thompson Warriors.

Mike Chase’s team pounded the glass and played great defense to open up a big lead at halftime and didn’t let Thompson get closer than 14 the rest of the way to move to 16-5 on the season before opening area play on Friday, Jan. 8, against Gadsden City.

From the opening tip, the Jaguars stifled Thompson, who came into the game with some momentum of its own, winning their last four games.

No one from the home team made more than one field goal in the first half and no Thompson player reached double digits for the game.

Spain Park was dominant on the boards with nine rebounds in the first half, netting them chance-after-chance at the basket. Camille Chase started the Jags off with a couple of threes in the first quarter, while Jaycee Haynes also drilled one from distance.

The team also got to the line with regularity, taking 14 trips before halftime. Chase and Haynes each added another triple in the second quarter as Spain Park headed to the locker room with a comfortable 27-11 lead.

The Warriors came out aggressively in the second half getting to the hoop and pressing off made baskets. Alecia Reasor scored a couple of shots in the paint, as Thompson started out with a 7-3 run to narrow the deficit to 31-17.

Reasor was forced to exit with cramps, which allowed Spain Park to regain the momentum with another flurry from long range. Chase was joined by Avery Masdon and Katie Flannery as the Jags hit another round of threes en route to a 14-0 run to take full control of the game.

Thompson forced eight turnovers in the second half, but Spain Park neutralized it once again inside pulling down seven more offensive rebounds.

Camille led all scorers with 12 points while Jordy Griggs added eight more. Haynes and Alanah Pooler chipped in six each.

The Warriors (11-4) dropped just their second home contest of the season and have already equaled their win total from all of last season.

Lindsey Cook led the team with eight points with Alayah King and Malaysia Samuel scoring seven each. Samuel also pulled down eight rebounds.

