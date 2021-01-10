expand
January 11, 2021

The University of Montevallo will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 11 due to the threat of winter weather and potentially dangerous road conditions. (File)

UM announces 2-hour weather delay for Jan. 11

By Emily Sparacino

Published 7:51 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo will adjust its normal operations on Monday, Jan. 11 in preparation for the threat of winter weather and potentially dangerous road conditions in and around the city of Montevallo.

Because classes are being conducted virtually for the first two weeks of the spring semester, classes will continue to be held as originally planned, according to an announcement posted on UM’s Facebook page on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 10.

All campus offices will operate on a two-hour delay and will open at 10 a.m.

Everyone is encouraged to utilize their best judgment based on the weather conditions in their area, and to monitor local media for updates on weather conditions.

UM will provide updates via UMAlert, email and UM official social media should further communication be necessary.

