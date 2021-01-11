expand
January 13, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 11:08 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 24-Jan. 5:

Alabaster

Dec. 24

-Curtis Augusta Ferguson, 22, of Maylene, receiving stolen property first degree, firearms license required.

-Omarfio Courtney Arnold, 34, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property first degree, firearms license required.

Dec. 25

-Timothy O’Neal Hulsey, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

Dec. 27

-Mitzi Zuleica Escobar, 32, of Pelham, failure to appear.

-Regina Sue James, 50, of Randolph, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 28

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Alabaster, alias warrant (four counts).

Dec. 29

-Randy Lee Shupe, 63, of Alabaster, theft of property first degree.

Jan. 2

-Antavious Shuman Thomas, 38, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication, driving while license revoked, failure to comply with court orders.

-Jeremiah Xavier Comstock-Johnson, 20, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Tyler Joseph Miller, 21, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana second degree (two counts).

-Christopher Oliver Moore, 23, of Rogersville, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance (three counts), possession of marijuana second degree.

-Joseph William Murphy, 22, of Rogersville, Tennessee, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jeffery Joseph Fisher Jr., 36, of Montevallo, criminal trespass-Jefferson County.

-Randall Scott Robertson, 50, of Maylene, alias warrant.

Jan. 3

-Jean Rocky Echamson-Lavilett, 33, of Jasper, Alabama, alias warrant.

-William Bradley Jackson, 48, of Deatsville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Donald Glen Mount, 33, of Greenville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance.

-Rollins Edward Warden, 51, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

 

Calera

Dec. 28

-James Brandon Jones, 35, of Jemison, attempting to elude, reckless driving, DUI-any substance.

-Cecil Darnell Jackson, 52, of Selma, failure to appear.

-Conner Barrett Banks, 20, of Hoover, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 29

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Columbiana, failure to appear.

-Arron Joseph Stansell, 36, of Pelham, failure to appear (two counts).

-Terence James Dunlap, 31, of Troy, possession of marijuana second degree.

Dec. 30

-John Kendall Wilson, 50, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine.

Dec. 31

-Cedric Eugene Walker, 31, of Calera, violation of open container law.

-London Weatherspoon, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassing communications.

-Armando Julie Osoa, 28, of Montgomery, DUI-alcohol.

-Wayne Paul Parmer Jr., 48, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

Jan. 1

-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Bambi Chere Terry, 46, of Brierfield, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Keith Gerrod Vines, 39, of Calera, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance.

-Austin Tanner Dupree, 26, of Brierfield, DUI-alcohol.

-Joellen Marie Hernandez, 35, of Calera, DUI-combined substance, open container.

-Christopher Ryan Seidenfaden, 32, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Jan. 2

-Blake Allen Williams, 20, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Jan. 3

-Kenneth Wayne Lawley, 47, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Edward Shane Hoggle, 32, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 4

-Anthony Oquan Purnell, 35, of Helena, bond revocation.

 

Helena

Dec. 28

-Michael Shane Denney, 42, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 1

-Alan Curtis Williams Jr., 34, interlock device required.

Jan. 2

-Christian Alexander Vines, 19, DUI-alcohol, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Shawn David Badie, 48, probation violation.

-Angel Isael Mendez, 22, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Michael Bradley Seagle, 58, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 3

-Darbin Munson Dewitt, 51, DUI-alcohol.

 

Montevallo

Dec. 29

-Joseph Daniel Taylor, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and liquor-MPA minor in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 30

-Austin James Bachman, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Dec. 31

-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, PI appears in public place under influence.

Jan. 1

-Rhonda Kay Spindlow, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Stephen Earl Holsomback, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possession.

Jan. 2

-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, privacy-CT enters/remains in/on premises.

Jan. 3

-Katherine Ann Reynolds, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 5

-Sonia Esmeralda Erazo, agency assist arrest.

 

Pelham

Dec. 27

-Irvin Rodriguez, 20, of Pelham, liquor-minor consume alcohol and traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol) .08 or more.

-Christopher Broadax, 20, of Birmingham, burglary-non-residence-force.

-Deontae Jackson, 22, of Birmingham, burglary-non-residence-force.

Dec. 28

-Raquann Randle Bustamonte, 24, of Calera, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Dec. 29

-Cataldo Vinci, 25, of Pelham, assault-domestic-simple assault-family.

-Kirneilous Johnson, 30, of Birmingham, weapons-carrying illegal-gun.

-Juan David Samano Alvarez, 36, of Alabaster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

-Hugh Stack, 35, of Tuscaloosa, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Dec. 31

-William Hood, 36, of Birmingham, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

-Tracy Rivas Ortega, 25, of Alabaster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

Jan. 1

-Kameion Tanner, 27, of Warrior, robbery-business-strong arm.

-Kameion Tanner, 27, of Warrior, robbery-business-strong arm.

-Miguel Bonilla Hernandez, 59, of Pelham, public intoxication, appears in public place under influence.

Jan. 2

-David Duty, 33, of Adger, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

-Uciel Gutierrez, 22, of Pelham, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense.

-Randall Robertson, 50, of Maylene, traffic-ST switched tag.

-Myles Cherry, 25, of Pelham, traffic-speeding-no workers-construction zone.

-Garrett Sayre, 27, of Hoover, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

