expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Helena wrestling claims region championship

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:33 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

By DAWN HARRISON | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Helena High School wrestling team took down Stanhope Elmore on Friday, Jan. 8, to claim the 2020-2021 region championship and earn a spot in the AHSAA Duals State Championship.

So far, this year has been a tough one for the Huskies who had to quarantine close to Christmas due to COVID-19 precautions, which took mat time away from the athletes.

The Huskies hadn’t been able to attend any dual meets this year because of restrictions and were forced to wrestle in individual matches.

But that didn’t stop the Huskies from clinching the regional title at the quad match hosted by Chelsea on Jan. 8.

Helena was able to win 10 of the 14 weight classes with nine falls, six of which occurred in the first period and one decision win to claim a 57-21 victory.

The match against Stanhope Elmore started off with the 113 weight class as Levi McGrew set the pace for the Huskies with one of the fastest pins of the match, pinning Michael Barringer with a fall time of 29 seconds.

Next up his brother, Seth McGrew, went all six minutes as he faced off against Stanhope’s Jared Cherry Daniel.

He had a strong first period taking down Daniel first and received three near-fall points but was unable to pull off a pin. But Daniel was never able to find any success, leading to a 7-0 win for McGrew.

From that point forward, every match the Huskies went on to win, they won via pin.

In the 132 weight class, Joseph Bratina was the first to score as he took down Kristian Seals via pin in the second period with a fall time of 3:01.

Antonio Allums won a thriller in the 145-pound weight class, taking what was a back-and-forth battle for a while and eventually turning it in his favor with a fall time of 2:40.

In the 152 weight class, Asa Ward was the first to gain points against his Stanhope opponent Chazon Buycks with a takedown.

But Buycks came back and pinned him in the first 34 seconds of the second round, giving him a fall time of 2:34.

Justin Yunke picked up a pin in the 170 weight class with two seconds to spare in the first period, as he pinned Gabe Taunton with a fall time of 1:58.

Wrestling in the 182-pound division, Matthew McFall took down Trent Bradford of Stanhope in the first period and kept him down, picking up a pin with a fall time of 1:15.

In the 195-pound weight class, Owen Campbell picked up the fastest pin of the night with a fall time of 18 seconds over Stanhope’s John Clark.

Helena’s Brayden Haynes also made quick work of his opponent in the 220-pound classification, beating Donald Brownfield with a pin in 27 seconds.

In the final match of the night, Helena’s Sami Bratina continued the fast trend, picking up a pin in the 106-pound division with a fall time of 48 seconds.

More News

Chelsea’s McPhail sets record at Ice Breaker, others perform well

ABC Board temporarily closes 4 locations in Shelby County

Thompson wrestling wins 5th region title in a row

Helena wrestling claims region championship

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

ABC Board temporarily closes 4 locations in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Shelby County still in Phase 1A of state’s vaccination plan

280 Main Story

Ivey awards grants to help abuse victims in central Alabama

Montevallo

UM announces 2-hour weather delay for Jan. 11

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department seeking input on five-year plan

Alabaster Main Story

Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster accepts Human Trafficking Awareness Month proclamation

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mayor lists economic development, projects among city’s priorities

Helena

Troop 532 sold more than 200 trees during Christmas

280 Main Story

First responders, those 75 or older can get vaccine starting Jan. 18

Business

Jones & Associates holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

Helena

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.

Helena

Brad Flynn sworn in as Helena chief of police

Business

Campus 124 developers seek permission to build apartment units

Helena

Helena opens registration for spring youth sports

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases Winter activity guide

280 Reporter

JSCC Respiratory Therapy graduates celebrate virtually

Helena

Helena to get new healthy juice and smoothie bar

280 Main Story

Man shares brother’s epilepsy story in hopes of bringing attention to disease

Business

New locally owned pharmacy to open in Helena

Helena

Backpacks of Hope program provides supplies to those in need over the holiday

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves traffic safety ordinance, hears fire equipment update

Montevallo

Montevallo picks up important area win against Bibb County

Columbiana

Columbiana leadership looking ahead to 2021