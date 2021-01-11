expand
January 13, 2021

Police reports for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 11:02 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 23-Jan. 5:

Alabaster

Dec. 23

-Information report from the 1200 block of Willow Creek Place.

-Information report from the 900 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Information report from an unknown address on Tahiti Terrace.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Olde Towne Lane, Alabaster.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Grande View Lane.

-Property damage from the 7300 block of Shelby County 17, Alabaster. A 2012 Toyota 4Runner sustained $15,000 in damages.

Dec. 24

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Alabaster Boulevard.

-Property damage from the 237-mile marker of I-65 North. A BMW sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A panel truck valued at $20,000 was stolen, and two handguns were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Falling Waters Lane.

-Information report from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee sustained $12,000 in damages.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

Dec. 25

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Seams Way.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Fran Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of First Street South.

Dec. 26

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Willow Point Circle.

-Property damage from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A 2014 Nissan Sentra sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Greenfield Lane.

-Found property from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Various cards, a cell phone and wallet were recovered.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Fulton Springs Road.

Dec. 27

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 block of Colonial Parkway. Ice (4.1 grams), marijuana (2.3 grams) and a meth pipe with residue were confiscated; and a Direct Express Mastercard was recovered.

-Information report from the 100 block of Treymoor Drive.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Harassment, menacing from the 200 block of Yellowhammer Drive.

-Property damage from South Colonial Drive. A 2019 Porsche Cayenne sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17. A hoverboard valued at $300 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Information report from the 20 block of Frankies Lane.

Dec. 28

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 100 block of Mt. Olive Road.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Depot Street. A window valued at $100 was damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 1900 block of Butler Road.

-Information report from the 200 block of Stoney Trace. Jewelry valued at $5,000, a 1-carat Solitaire valued at $2,000 and a riding mower were stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 700 block of Simmsville Road.

-Property damage from the 7400 block of Shelby County 17. A 2015 Jeep Wrangler sustained $500 in damages.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

Dec. 29

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of First Street South. A trailer valued at $1,200, generator valued at $400, construction tools valued at $4,500, concrete vibration tool, shop vacuum and a bull float were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Park Place Lane.

-Information report from the 80 block of Spectrum Cove. A cashier’s check was counterfeited.

-Harassing communications from the 10 block of Mitzie Circle.

Dec. 30

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Churchill Drive.

-Information report from the 600 block of Second Street Northeast.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Gardenside Drive. An Alabama tag valued at $25 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Harvest Way.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 2000 block of Tahiti Lane.

-Animal complaint from Falling Waters Way.

-Domestic incident from the 9200 block of Alabama 119.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

Dec. 31

-Property damage from the 1400 block of Smokey Road. A 2012 Toyota Corolla sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 900 block of Colonial Drive.

-Property damage from the 8200 block of Shelby County 17. A 2012 Chevy Camaro sustained $1,500 in damages.

Jan. 1

-Information report from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A bullet and 12 spent rounds were recovered.

-DUI-alcohol under age 21, minor in consumption of alcohol from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Domestic incident from the 10600 block of Alabama 119.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Regent Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of Elm Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information report from Independence Drive.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Simmsville Road. A 2016 Hyundai Accent was damaged.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 50 block of Peavine Trailer Park. A ladder rack was torn off of a vehicle.

Jan. 2

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 234-mile marker of I-65. Undisclosed amounts of marijuana, MDMA and Adderall, and two pipes were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 8200 block of Alabaster 119. A 2016 Hyundai Tuscon sustained $8,000 in damages.

Jan. 3

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 238-mile marker of I-65. An undisclosed amount of meth and a meth pipe were confiscated. A firearm was recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A household item valued at $120 was stolen.

-Removing license plate or tag from vehicle, etc. with intent to con from the 200 block of First Street South. A tag was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Park Forest Lane. A leather wallet, $25 Amazon gift card and $10 McDonald’s gift card were stolen.

-Information report from the 300 block of Willow Glen Drive.

 

Calera

Dec. 28

-Incident from the 300 block of Southern Hills Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 50 block of Church Drive.

Dec. 29

-Rape first degree-additional information from an unknown location in Calera.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 2400 block of Pelham Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

Dec. 30

-Incident from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Vehicle versus deer from Spring Creek Road.

-Lost property from the 800 block of Daventry Lane.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 7000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from U.S. 31 and 10th Avenue.

-Forgery third degree-checks from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

Dec. 31

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Open container from 16th Street and 21st Avenue.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Sexual misconduct from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Suicide attempt from The Heights Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications, criminal mischief from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

Jan. 1

-DUI-alcohol from I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from the 2000 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 700 block of 15th Street.

-Discharging firearm in city, reckless endangerment from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and 18th Street.

-Incident from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance from the 600 block of Shelby County 213.

-DUI-alcohol from the 4200 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-combined substance, open container from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 500 block of Castleberry Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 400 block of Meriweather Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 2200 block of Second Avenue.

Jan. 2

-Harassment from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Spring Creek Road.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 400 block of Oakwell Cove.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Meriweather Court.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 100 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

Jan. 3

-Shoplifting from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Incident from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 75 and Shelby County 201.

-Child custody incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Village Trace.

Jan. 4

-Property damage from the 227-mile marker of I-65.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Bond revocation from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

 

Helena

Dec. 28

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 261 at Roy Drive.

Dec. 29

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1600 block of Cunningham Drive.

Dec. 30

-Property damage from Townhouse Road.

Dec. 31

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Shelby County 52 West and Shelby County 13.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1800 block of Shelby County 95.

-Property damage from Park Lake Trace.

Jan. 1

-Theft of property second degree from the 3200 block of Rivercrest Drive South.

Jan. 2

-Possession of a concealed weapon without permit from Shelby County 52 West and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassment or harassing communications, domestic violence third degree from the 9000 block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Possession of a concealed weapon without permit, possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Parkway at Shelby County 17.

Jan. 3

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Miscellaneous incident from Englewood Road.

-Harassment-family from Hillsboro Parkway.

 

Montevallo

Dec. 29

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and liquor-MPA minor in possession of alcohol from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams valued at $40.

Dec. 30

-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villa Drive (reisdence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams and silver socket with burnt residue valued at $50.

Dec. 31

-Larceny/theft-theft-vehicle parts, $500-less than $1,500 from East Boundary Street (residence/home). Stolen was two catalytic converters valued at $1,000.

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Island Street (residence/home).

Jan. 1

-Information only from AL-25 (other/unknown).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was marijuana 0.09 grams and miscellaneous pipes valued at $40.

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possess from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 2.10 grams, Hydrocodone and needles valued at $30.

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property and trespass warning from Highway 25 (residence/home). Damaged was an exterior window valued at $200.

Jan. 4

-Information only from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

Jan. 5

-Agency assist arrest from Montevallo (highway/street).

 

Pelham

Dec. 28

-Burglary from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were trimmers, blowers, chain saw and metal valued at $2,800.

Dec. 31

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a tire valued at $100.

-Switched tag from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Switched was an auto tag valued at $0.

Jan 1

-Identity theft from the 400 Block of Village Place (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $85,000.

-Robbery from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was a comforter valued at $200.

