January 13, 2021

Sabra Phillips Winkle

By Staff Reports

Published 9:08 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

Sabra Phillips Winkle
Vestavia Hills

Sabra Phillips Winkle, age 58, of Vestavia Hills, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

A private funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. A private burial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Pinelawn Gardens Cemetery in Columbiana.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1963 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and grew up in Columbiana, where she graduated from Shelby County High School in 1981. Sabra attended Auburn University and graduated in 1985. It was there that she met her husband, Jeff Winkle. They were married later that same year. Sabra and her husband lived in Atlanta, Champaign, Illinois, Chicago, and Cincinnati before returning back home to Alabama in 1996.

Sabra was active in many activities involving her children, including the PTA. She also worked as a teaching assistant in a local elementary school.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff, of Vestavia Hills; their son, Forrest, daughter-in-law, Anna, and granddaughter, Sloane of Chelsea; and their daughter, Kathryn, of Knoxville, Tennessee; her brother, Ashley, of Columbiana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sue Phillips of Columbiana, and brother, Don Phillips, of Greenville, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, Sabra would appreciate if you could donate to either the Dave Thomas Adoption Foundation or Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Links can be found on her online obituary at Boltonfuneralhome.com, where you can also sign online condolences.

