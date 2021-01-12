expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

The Montevallo City Council on Jan. 11 passed a resolution for entering into an agreement for professional engineering services with Garver USA for the Alabama 25 sidewalk project. (Contributed)

Council approves engineering services for Alabama 25 sidewalk project

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

MONTEVALLO – A resolution the Montevallo City Council approved on Jan. 11 marks another step forward in the sidewalk project on Alabama 25.

The resolution allows the mayor to execute an agreement for professional engineering services with Garver USA for the sidewalks, which are part of an ongoing project outlined in Montevallo’s current comprehensive plan to improve the busy Alabama 25 corridor.

“As one of the primary commercial areas in the city, the economic vitality along Highway 25 is currently impeded by several vacant and underutilized commercial strip centers and inadequate pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure,” the plan reads. “To improve the city’s primary commercial corridor, this plan recommends that the city work to enhance pedestrian access and safety between downtown Montevallo and the Highway 25 corridor, develop streetscape improvements along Highway 25, plan for infill development, and explore the feasibility of a new community center with tornado shelter to enhance the quality of life and safety of citizens in the community.”

The contract with Garver is for $107,750 and will be paid by the Montevallo Development Cooperative District, Mayor Rusty Nix said.

Councilmember Lelia Mitchell expressed concerns about a lack of lighting in multiple areas where people could be walking around the city.

“I think we need to address that as well,” Mitchell said. “We want to make sure everybody is safe.”

The following are listed in the comprehensive plan as improvements to be explored:

  • Extending the sidewalk network from Alabama 119/Selma Road at Railroad Avenue to Alabama 25.
  • Extending the sidewalk network along Middle Street from Morgan Street to Alabama 25.
  • Providing safe pedestrian crosswalks at the intersections of Alabama 25 with Alabama 119/Selma Road, Shelby Street and Middle Street.
  • Providing safe pedestrian crossings at the railroad crossings on Alabama 119/Selma Road and Shelby Street.
  • Providing safe pedestrian crossings over the Middle Street and Shelby Street bridges.

“The lack of pedestrian infrastructure, such as sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian crossing signals, has created a safety hazard for those people who try and walk to businesses along Highway 25 or for those people who simply do not have reliable access to an automobile and must cross the three-lane highway and then the railroad line to get to the downtown Montevallo area,” the plan reads. “Pedestrians have recently been killed walking across Highway 25. During the public input process of this plan, this need and desire to improve pedestrian access and safety across Highway 25 to downtown Montevallo was repeatedly noted during public involvement and is a high priority to the city.”

In other business, the council:

  • Held the first reading of the revised Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance Section 10-31 regarding violations, imposition of penalty not to excuse violation, continuing violations and removal of prohibited conditions.
  • Approved a resolution to enact emergency paid sick leave for city employees through March 31, 2020, extending for another quarter the provision of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that expired Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Approved a recommendation to allot $1,700 for wind fencing at the baseball field at Orr Park. The funding will come from the city’s parks and recreation budget and from the general fund.

More News

Why our resolutions are different in 2021

Optimism for Alabama, nation in 2021

Going over to the enemy camp

Wilder ready to win round two

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alexander, Harrell named to Super All-State team

Community Columnists

Mann has touched the lives of hundreds

Columbiana

Community gives blood to support Wilder

280 Main Story

Shoal Creek making push to host 2022 PGA Championship

280 Main Story

Chelsea aiming to bring businesses to new park development

Helena

Helena mayor outlines goals for 2021, including updates on new businesses

Montevallo

Council approves engineering services for Alabama 25 sidewalk project

Alabaster Main Story

Helena’s Hulsey running for State House District 73 seat

Columbiana

Johnson, Christian win inaugural Alabama Bass Trail 100

280 Main Story

ABC Board temporarily closes 4 locations in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Shelby County still in Phase 1A of state’s vaccination plan

280 Main Story

Ivey awards grants to help abuse victims in central Alabama

Montevallo

UM announces 2-hour weather delay for Jan. 11

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department seeking input on five-year plan

Alabaster Main Story

Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster accepts Human Trafficking Awareness Month proclamation

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mayor lists economic development, projects among city’s priorities

Helena

Troop 532 sold more than 200 trees during Christmas

280 Main Story

First responders, those 75 or older can get vaccine starting Jan. 18

Business

Jones & Associates holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

Helena

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.

Helena

Brad Flynn sworn in as Helena chief of police

Business

Campus 124 developers seek permission to build apartment units

Helena

Helena opens registration for spring youth sports