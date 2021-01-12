expand
January 13, 2021

Josephine “Joe” Mann is a longtime member of the United Methodist Women, and taught Sunday School for 50 years. (Contributed)

Mann has touched the lives of hundreds

By Staff Reports

Published 10:34 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

Josephine “Joe” Mann is a recipient of both a long life and a good life.

Mann was born in Tallapoosa, Alabama 96 years ago. She was married to Thomas Virgil Mann until his death at the age of 90 in 2007. Their 62-year-union produced four children. Joe is the baby of nine children. She has nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

“It was a wonderful marriage,” Mann said. “I don’t think it could have been any better than it was,” she added.

A World War 2 Navy veteran, Virgil Mann worked on airplanes as a hydraulic mechanic.

“He loved that job,” she remarked.

After retiring the couple traveled for five years, Mann prescribes adherence to biblical principles and trust as a prerequisite for a happy and long marriage.

“We both attended church regularly. I trusted him completely and he trusted me completely,” said Mann.

Prior to getting married at 21, Joe was employed with Bell Aircraft as a template maker for two years. Additional occupations included working in the accounting department at Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance company, and managing a dress shop in Alexander City, Alabama.

Mann has served her community through her membership in the United Methodist Women (UMW). Prior to joining Wilsonville Methodist Church 12 years ago, she invested her time and energy in the UMW at Mt. Tabor Methodist Church where she was a member for 50 years. She taught Sunday School during her entire 50-year tenure.

“I taught ages 5 through 7,” she recalled fondly. She was UMW president for many years.

“I always enjoyed UMW events and being involved with the other women. I just loved going to church. It brought me a lot of joy and satisfaction to help others through UMW,” she said.

Currently, her UMW involvement allows her to be a part of projects which provide services to the elderly and disadvantaged.

“I’ve always loved helping people whenever I can,” she added.

United Methodist Women is the largest denominational faith organization for women with approximately 800,000 members whose mission is fostering spiritual growth, developing leaders and advocating for justice. Members raise up to $20 million each year for programs and projects related to women, children and youth in the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world (source: Unitedmethodistwomen.org/about).

RSVP would like to acknowledge Josephine for her decades of service to her community through UMW. She has touched the lives of hundreds over her 62-year span of dedication and hard work.

