expand
Ad Spot

January 14, 2021

James Clyde Sumners

By Staff Reports

Published 10:23 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

James Clyde Sumners
Vincent

James Clyde Sumners of Vincent passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021.

Clyde was born at his home in Harpersville on July 24, 1928. He was the seventh of eight children born to Charles Ernest Sumners and Evie Elizabeth Garrett Sumners. Clyde grew up in a loving family in Harpersville with his parents, four brothers, and sister. He graduated from Vincent High School in 1948.

Later that year, he married Virginia Ann McGhee, beginning a loving relationship that lasted until her death – almost 69 years. He was devoted to his family and took joy in his sons, Ron and Joe, their wives, Prissy and Lynn, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved, and was loved, by his brothers and sister, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and over 30 nephews and nieces.

Clyde was an electrician and worked at Beaunit Mills in Childersburg for over 20 years and later worked almost 20 years for Alabama Power Company at the Gaston Steam Plant in Wilsonville. He loved the Lord and was devoted to his church, serving as a deacon at Vincent First Baptist Church for over 50 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann McGhee Sumners; his son, Ronald Clyde Sumners; his parents; his brothers, Howard Sumners, Lee Roy Sumners, Walter Ishmael Sumners, Charles Eugene Sumners, and John Paul Sumners; and his sister, Ruby Faye Sumners Justice.

He is survived by his son, Joe Arthur Sumners (Lynn); daughter-in-law, Karen “Prissy” Sumners; brother, Robert Earl Sumners (Ann); four grandchildren, Katie Kostakis (Johnathon), Sam Sumners, Lacey Updegraff (John), and Tucker Sumners; and three great-grandchildren, Ella, Jackson, and Haddie Updegraff.

He was greatly loved by his family, who mourn his loss, but celebrate his wonderful life. He was a funny, gentle, kind, compassionate, and giving person who lived a life of integrity, purpose, and consequence. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held for family Friday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at Vincent City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home in Columbiana is officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mr. Sumners’ memory to Hospice Angels, Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Dr., Building 100, Auburn, Alabama 35830.

More News

James Clyde Sumners

Betty Katherine Robinson Beasley

Thompson girls pull off comeback for area win in OT

Montevallo scores 100 in balanced area win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Mama Coco Cantina blends Mexican food, culture

Montevallo

Montevallo through and through: Niven becomes winningest basketball coach at MHS

Calera

Right on target: Big Axe Hangout offers mobile form of entertainment

Alabaster Main Story

Alexander, Harrell named to Super All-State team

Community Columnists

Mann has touched the lives of hundreds

Columbiana

Community gives blood to support Wilder

280 Main Story

Shoal Creek making push to host 2022 PGA Championship

280 Main Story

Chelsea aiming to bring businesses to new park development

Helena

Helena mayor outlines goals for 2021, including updates on new businesses

Montevallo

Council approves engineering services for Alabama 25 sidewalk project

Alabaster Main Story

Helena’s Hulsey running for State House District 73 seat

Columbiana

Johnson, Christian win inaugural Alabama Bass Trail 100

280 Main Story

ABC Board temporarily closes 4 locations in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Shelby County still in Phase 1A of state’s vaccination plan

280 Main Story

Ivey awards grants to help abuse victims in central Alabama

Montevallo

UM announces 2-hour weather delay for Jan. 11

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department seeking input on five-year plan

Alabaster Main Story

Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster accepts Human Trafficking Awareness Month proclamation

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mayor lists economic development, projects among city’s priorities

Helena

Troop 532 sold more than 200 trees during Christmas

280 Main Story

First responders, those 75 or older can get vaccine starting Jan. 18

Business

Jones & Associates holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

Helena

HPD Officer Will Ratcliffe promoted to Sgt.