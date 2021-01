Carroll Delno Brasher

Calera

Carroll Delno Brasher, age 87, of Calera, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Leach Cemetery with Bro. Keith Jones officiating.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.