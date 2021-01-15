expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

McLeod Software reported a year of record growth in 2020, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)

2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

By Staff Reports

Published 4:05 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM — McLeod Software is pleased to announce that 2020 was a year of record growth for the company, even amidst the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

For many transportation companies, new demands on their operations and internal processes stemming from the pandemic have highlighted the need for robust information technology and business process automation. As a result, McLeod Software added more new customers in 2020 than in any other single year over the company’s 35-year history.

“We are grateful to serve this vital and critical industry. Trucking and transportation companies are the heroes of the economy in 2020,” said President and CEO Tom McLeod. “We are thankful to our wonderful customers, who continue to guide our development and the investments we continue to make in our products.”

Tom McLeod started the Birmingham-based company in 1985 to provide powerful transportation management and trucking software solutions to the trucking industry. Today, with an established base of more than 1,000 active customers throughout North America, McLeod Software also operates regional offices with training facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

McLeod Software has been recognized as the largest employer of software developers in the Birmingham-Hoover Metro Area. The company was recently named to the FreightTech 25 list of most innovative and disruptive companies in transportation, for the third year in a row. McLeod Software is the only TMS or ERP software company to make this prestigious list for 2021.

For more information, visit McLeodSoftware.com.

More News

2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

Police reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools ready for full spring semester

Alabaster Main Story

ACS head nurse gives tips for healthy 2nd semester

News

Pelham not hosting Polar Plunge this year

Alabaster Main Story

Frios closes in Alabaster, shifts to mobile business

Alabaster Main Story

Meet Shelby County’s first baby of 2021

Business

Mama Coco Cantina blends Mexican food, culture

Montevallo

Montevallo through and through: Niven becomes winningest basketball coach at MHS

Calera

Right on target: Big Axe Hangout offers mobile form of entertainment

Alabaster Main Story

Alexander, Harrell named to Super All-State team

Community Columnists

Mann has touched the lives of hundreds

Columbiana

Community gives blood to support Wilder

280 Main Story

Shoal Creek making push to host 2022 PGA Championship

280 Main Story

Chelsea aiming to bring businesses to new park development

Helena

Helena mayor outlines goals for 2021, including updates on new businesses

Montevallo

Council approves engineering services for Alabama 25 sidewalk project

Alabaster Main Story

Helena’s Hulsey running for State House District 73 seat

Columbiana

Johnson, Christian win inaugural Alabama Bass Trail 100

280 Main Story

ABC Board temporarily closes 4 locations in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Shelby County still in Phase 1A of state’s vaccination plan

280 Main Story

Ivey awards grants to help abuse victims in central Alabama

Montevallo

UM announces 2-hour weather delay for Jan. 11

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department seeking input on five-year plan

Alabaster Main Story

Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration