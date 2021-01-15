expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Alabaster City Schools returned to a full traditional schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 6. (File)

Alabaster City Schools ready for full spring semester

By Staff Reports

Published 10:09 am Friday, January 15, 2021

By DONNAMY STEELE | Special to the Reporter

When Alabaster City Schools students, faculty and staff returned to the classrooms this time last year, they did not realize the semester would close with a pandemic at large.

Despite the uncertainty that lingers, Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers feels optimistic going into the spring semester and reflects on the hardships ACS employees and students have overcome since last year.

“First of all I want to thank my employees, administrators and students for making this first semester a success. Being able to transition into a full traditional schedule, it was very successful, and we felt like everyone cooperating and working together made that possible,” Vickers said. “Last year ended abruptly because of the introduction of COVID back in March. We plan to continue to follow our roadmap and mitigate the spread of the virus in our schools. Our employees, parents and students have been great partners, and we look forward to continuing with this partnership throughout the rest of the school year.”

Alabaster City Schools returned to their full traditional schedule on Jan. 6 and have been in full session since then, Vickers said.

The roadmap ACS has been following this school year provides options for both virtual and traditional sessions in order to maintain a smooth sailing semester.

“One thing about our roadmap to reopening is we have all of those options so that if we ever needed to move to an alternate schedule or remote learning, we have those options that we can utilize if we need to,” Vickers said. “Our goal for Alabaster City Schools is to keep everyone healthy and safe and keep the same momentum we had in the first semester going this semester.”

Vickers said he and the ACS board are excited about this semester, and they are asking everyone to continue to work together.

“We don’t want to let our guard down,” Vickers said. “We want to work together to keep doing the things we have been doing both in school and in the community.”

More News

2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

Police reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools ready for full spring semester

Alabaster Main Story

ACS head nurse gives tips for healthy 2nd semester

News

Pelham not hosting Polar Plunge this year

Alabaster Main Story

Frios closes in Alabaster, shifts to mobile business

Alabaster Main Story

Meet Shelby County’s first baby of 2021

Business

Mama Coco Cantina blends Mexican food, culture

Montevallo

Montevallo through and through: Niven becomes winningest basketball coach at MHS

Calera

Right on target: Big Axe Hangout offers mobile form of entertainment

Alabaster Main Story

Alexander, Harrell named to Super All-State team

Community Columnists

Mann has touched the lives of hundreds

Columbiana

Community gives blood to support Wilder

280 Main Story

Shoal Creek making push to host 2022 PGA Championship

280 Main Story

Chelsea aiming to bring businesses to new park development

Helena

Helena mayor outlines goals for 2021, including updates on new businesses

Montevallo

Council approves engineering services for Alabama 25 sidewalk project

Alabaster Main Story

Helena’s Hulsey running for State House District 73 seat

Columbiana

Johnson, Christian win inaugural Alabama Bass Trail 100

280 Main Story

ABC Board temporarily closes 4 locations in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Shelby County still in Phase 1A of state’s vaccination plan

280 Main Story

Ivey awards grants to help abuse victims in central Alabama

Montevallo

UM announces 2-hour weather delay for Jan. 11

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department seeking input on five-year plan

Alabaster Main Story

Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration