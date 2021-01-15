expand
January 15, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:40 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-Jan. 10:

Alabaster

Jan. 4

-John Henry Lewis, 44, of Trussville, Alabama, receiving stolen property first degree.

Jan. 6

-Asia Johnson, 20, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 7

-Albert Merido Mason, 54, of Calera, DUI-controlled substance.

-LaShondra Sharnell Hale, 34, of Alabaster. Theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 8

-Christopher Lamar Patterson, 30, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Alana Crowder Cardwell, 29, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Tiffany Lynn Taylor, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, assault third degree.

-Robert Lewis Vanvuren II, 48, of St. Petersburg, Florida, possession of a forged instrument third degree.

-Jana Brooke King, 41, of Geneva, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 9

-Daniel Jason Hall, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-assault third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Toney Felix Myers, 24, of Maylene, alias warrant.

Jan. 10

-Sandy Leigh McKenzie, 42, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.

-Michael McKenzie, 48, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.

 

Calera

Jan. 4

-William Lane Wesson, 45, of Brierfield, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 5

-James Edward Richardson, 27, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Justin Roy Davis, 43, of Calera, public intoxication, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Tiffany Nicole Browning, 31, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

-Shane Michael Ramsey, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Elisha Leigh Morgan, 39, of Leeds, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 6

-Shelley Ann Whitner, 47, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.

-Edward Sherman, 45, of Hoover, failure to appear.

-Jessica Brooke Miller, 35, of Niceville, Florida, domestic violence third degree-assault.

 

Columbiana

Dec. 1

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 3

-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 41, failure to appear.

-Jimmy Shamaine Wade, 35, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 4

-Carl Edward Nabors, 61, DUI-alcohol.

-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 19, theft of property fourth degree, attempting to elude, minor in possession of alcohol, criminal mischief third degree.

-Brian Keith Hodges Jr., 20, theft of property fourth degree, minor in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 9

-Denorrious Daenell Garner, 29, failure to appear.

Dec. 10

-Natalie Wolfe, 30, exceeding reasonable road speed, failure to register vehicle.

Dec. 11

-Martin Willis Brenner, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 26

-Joshua Harlan Bush, 34, failure to appear.

-Justin Adam Cox, 33, theft of property fourth degree.

Dec. 29

-William Matthew Lawson, 34, failure to appear.

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, failure to appear (four counts).

Dec. 31

-Venas Renea Smith, 29, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit.

-Devin Tyler Wooley, 22, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana, carrying pistol without permit.

 

Helena

Jan. 5

-Armando Quintero, 33, failure to appear.

-Glen Alexander White, 51, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-second offense.

Jan. 6

-Michael David Foster, 31, domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief second degree.

-Nannette Marie Foster, 31, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

Jan. 7

-Douglas Lamar Bennett II, 39, harassment-simple assault.

Jan. 8

-Jim Bob Watley, 37, probation violation.

Jan. 9

-Kayla Michelle McLeod, 32, DUI-alcohol.

-Connor Norton Brown, 27, DUI-alcohol.

 

Montevallo

Jan. 6

-Michael Aaron Ledbetter, 26, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Jan. 7

-Jaden Alexander Moore, assault-aggravated assault police officer, assault-domestic-harassment-family and obstructing police-RA resisting arrest.

-Michael Javon Fulgham, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 8

-Christopher Devon Gaines, PI appears in public place under the influence.

-Cambrashia Vontaine Brazzell, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Jan. 9

-Thomas Earl Williams, 39, of Montevallo, assault-domestic-harassment-family and assault-domestic-menacing-gun.

Jan. 10

-Brady Glen Hamer, 24, of Montevallo, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

 

Pelham

Dec. 6

-Shantobian K. Hill, 38, of Birmingham, drugs-marijuana.

Dec. 7

-Jeffery E. Williams, 71, of Birmingham, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

Dec. 8

-Zachary J. Vaughn, 27, of Inverness, FTA-traffic.

Dec. 10

-Demarcus L. Hill, 39, of Hoover, traffic-FTA-contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

Dec. 11

-Da’Varius R. Sparks, 21, of Birmingham, FTA-speeding.

-Angel R. Thompson, 36, of Mulga, FTA-traffic.

Dec. 12

-Javon Q. Rogers, 25, of Phenix City, FTA-traffic.

-Brooke M. Hill, 37, of Montevallo, FTA-traffic.

Jan. 3

-Tracey Patterson, 49, of Helena, drug paraphernalia, use of possession, delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Marco Rendon Guevara, 19, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offenses, penalties-liquor-minor consumption.

-Frank Carpenter, 37, of Leeds, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

Jan. 4

-Yosef Geabov, 35, of Pelham, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

-Luz Harbin, 42, of Birmingham, traffic-display of invalid insurance.

-Stephen Holsomback, 31, of Montevallo, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

-Jeremy Whitfield, 29, of Alabaster, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

-William Jackson, 48, of Deatsville, theft of property in the second degree-TOP 2, $1,500-$2,500.

-Donald Mount, 33, of Greenville, theft of property in the second degree-miscellaneous theft.

Jan. 5

-Anna Wesson, 22, of Vance, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Kristina Sims, 34, of Jemison, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Jan. 6

-Paul McBrayer, 42, of Columbiana, period of probation, termination of probation, violation.

-Efren Garza, 35, of Bessemer, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Jan. 7

-Elizabeth Andrews, 31, of Calera, traffic-follow to close.

Jan. 8

-Jarrod White, 33, of Pelham, traffic-expired license, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Terra Abernathy, 26, of Adamsville, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Tracy Miele, 53, of Irondale, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 9

-Toney Myers, 24, of Maylene, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

-Christopher Talley, 45, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Simon Ngale, 29, of Vestavia Hills, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

Police reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

