Fire departments work to contain Pelham brush fire

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

PELHAM — The Pelham Fire Department, with assistance from other area fire departments, contained a brush fire that occurred Friday night, Jan. 15 in the 2500 block of Pelham Parkway, PFD first reported at 5:24 p.m.

“The fire has burned one acre, and we have requested the Alabama Forestry Commission respond to the scene. Mutual aid partners are also responding,” the department posted on its official Facebook page.

Four engine companies with PFD, alongside firefighters with the Hoover Fire Department and the Alabaster Fire Department, worked together to contain the blaze.

At 6:15 p.m., it was reported that the fire was 75-percent contained, and at 6:40 p.m. it was reported as 100-percent contained.

“We appreciate the assistance from Hoover Fire Department and Alabaster Fire Department,” the post read.