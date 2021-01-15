Land transactions for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 4-7:

Jan. 4

-Mary H. Angle to Jacksonville State University Foundation Inc., for $684,130, for Lot 8 in High Ridge Lake.

-Marcus E. Angle to Jacksonville State University Foundation Inc., for $314,600, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Mary H. Angle to Jacksonville State University Foundation Inc., for $44,680, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Steven M. Rich to Randall D. Akers, for $395,000, for Lot 2154 in Kirkwall Phase IV in Ballantrae.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Robert Todd York, for $415,453, for Lot A85 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Polly Davis, for $347,400, for Lot 6091 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Tim Gilmore to Happy G. Properties LLC, for $201,000, for Lot 19 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II Second Sector.

-Brodrick Robertson to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $232,500, for Lot 30 in Kinsale Gardens Homes 3rd Sector.

-Michael A. Clemmons to Jill Green, for $267,900, for Lot 41 in Mallard Pointe Amended Map of a Resurvey of Lots 41 and 42.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tyreece Coleman, for $255,995, for Lot 216 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Claude R. Wallis to CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC, for $177,150, for Lot 10 in Hamlet 4th Sector.

-Cheryl A. Jenkins to Cheryl A. Jenkins, for $127,550, for Lot 17 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-John David Mundt to David Ezekiel Lambert, for $308,000, for Lot 36 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-David Smith to Brittany R. Swimelar, for $375,000, for Lot 20 in Chestnut Glenn Phase Two.

-Pamela J. Leavell to Marcus Wells, for $295,000, for Lot 72 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 3.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Charles E. Williams, for $229,900, for Lot 130 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Re Recorded.

-Kelli Musso Nichols to Daniel Howell, for $150,000, for Lot 25 in Park Forest 3rd Sector.

-Greenbriar LTD to Longmeadow FMHC LLC, for $9,250,000, for Lots 1B, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Longmeadow Farms.

-Ashlie Jackson Scharmann to Alex Gerrode Watkins, for $331,000, for Lot 7-163 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Joon Hung Kim, for $507,704, for Lot 619 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Rebekah Clayton, for $182,321, for Lot 57 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Glenn L. Krumbine, for $449,269, for Lot 4016 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Margaret Carmichael to Joseph Troy Smith, for $7,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Teresa L. Taylor to Shane M. Jones, for $199,900, for Lot 161 in Lexington Parc Sector I.

-Mary Holsomback Alexander to DM Properties and Associates LLC, for $4,500, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeremy Smith to DM Properties and Associates LLC, for $4,500, for property in Section 35, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Sherry M. Atkinson to Susan Annette Horton, for $620,750, for Lot 5 in Kingdom Mini Farms.

-Esha Datta to Rebecca H. Booker, for $201,000, for Lot 10 in Crestmont.

-Steven A. McPherson to Samuel Eichold, for $460,000, for Lot 729 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Kelvin L. Beasley to Matthew King, for $336,000, for Lot 9-29 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Shirley M. McDurmont to Travis H. Hughes, for $325,000, for Lot 8-11 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gloriely D. Marquez, for $273,490, for Lot 70 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Karris Rhodes, for $307,480, for Lot 1648 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Joseph Jackson to James R. Atherton, for $165,000, for Lot B in Riverwood 7th Sector Amended Map.

-IRA Innovations LLC to David Smith, for $555,000, for Lot 913 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-Chelsea One LLC to Murphy Home Builders LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 97 and 413 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Seed Corn LLC to Jason C. Collins, for $600,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Lisa Kelley to Randy Clifton Allen, for $410,000, for Lot 45 in Quail Ridge.

-Jie Lin to Samuel Freeman Hardy, for $280,000, for Lot 80 in Old Cahaba II B Resurvey.

-Haley K. Popwell to Weiyan Chen, for $235,000, for Lot 2035 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

-Kumbla LLC to Putu Arsana, for $280,000, for Lot 3 in Keystone Commercial Complex.

-Michael W. Mooney to Alvaro Joaquin Diaz, for $5,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-L&L Property Enterprise LLC to Patrick Cheatwood, for $62,000, for Lot 76 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Kevin Brown to Damian Hernandez Rubio, for $100, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

Jan. 5

-Polly Robinson to Eugene Denny, for $55,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Terri Colton, for $233,575, for Lot 228 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Quentin Fielder, for $322,500, for Lot 25 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Sue Hope to Jeremy Wade Smith, for $230,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hassanah White, for $242,350, for Lot 59 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Navjot Kaur to Charles Liveoak, for $330,000, for Lot 1454 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Michelle C. Brown to Qingke Fu, for $145,800, for Lot 17 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-Joseph R. Miller to Michael D. Natalie, for $585,000, for Lot 3 in Legacy Place of Greystone.

-Angie M. Horton to Michael Miller, for $327,000, for Lot 91 in Chelsea Station.

-Chad A. Brown to Alex M. Jones, for $235,000, for Lot 4 in Eagle Cove Subdivision Refiled.

-Linda Brackin to Pocobo Farms Alabaster LLC, for $1,722,460, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Dorothy P. Whitley to Ronald Herbert Baessler, for $217,000, for Lot 78 in Laurel Woods Phase III.

-Farm for Hope Inc. to Dyer Holdings LLC, for $1, for Lot 1 in Dreams.

-Marie E. Parkinson to Andres Marquez Velazquez, for $163,300, for Lot 39 in Chase Plantation Third Sector.

-Tara Marie Kettell to Kendrice Maurice Little, for $200,000, for Lot 253 in Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-Barbara E. Jones to Donald J. Emillian, for $248,000, for Lot 75 in Narrows Point Final Plat.

-Maria G. Hall to Joan L. Smith, for $355,000, for Lot 11 in Linkside at Greystone Legacy Resurvey #1.

-Susan R. Nelms to Frederick Currie, for $620,000, for Lot 18 in Stonebrook.

-Willie Dean Carver to Karon Elaine Johnson, for $56,400, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Glasscocks Subdivision of Spring Creek.

-Western REI LLC to Sanctuary Land Company LLC, for $2,290,100, for Lots 56 and 57 in Navajo Pines.

-Western REI LLC to Fireside Development LLC, for $867,600, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Western REI LLC to Duck Cove LLC, for $2,000,000, for property in Section 27, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Darlene Simpson to Amanda Sapheana Kelsey, for $20,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.

-Benjamin Ross Stewart to Christopher J. Stewart, for $150,000, for Lot 50 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-John R. Preston to JRP Properties LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 31 in Wyndham Townhomes.

-Beverly Day to Jordan Mims, for $315,000, for Lot 974 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 1.

-Northcutt Properties LLC to Neal Scott Gray, for $227,000, for Lot 103 in Kingwood Third Addition.

-Nicholas A. Serritelli to Edgar Alfredo Angel, for $345,000, for Lot 37 in Forest Ridge Resurvey of Lots 10 through 13, 27, 31, 32 and 34 through 38.

-Katie McElroy Champagne to Putu Mangku Arsana, for $235,000, for Lot 4 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Mark Wesley Duncan to Warren A. Nell, for $475,000, for Lot 475 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-W M Properties LLC to Julio Mejia Ramirez, for $38,000, for Lot 5 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-David Paul Rollan to James L. Vickery, for $155,000, for Lot 8 in Laurel Woods.

-Cobb Family Irrevocable Living Trust to Marta E. Campos Padilla, for $259,000, for Lot 33 in Hillsboro Phase 1 Amended.

-Mary Janet Cibulski to Jeffrey L. Shockley, for $155,000, for property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Chelsea Leigh Cooper, for $390,334, for Lot A42 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Andrea Nardone, for $338,800, for Lot 30 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase I.

-Rebekah Hosmer to Ashley Williams Hosmer, for $250,000, for Lot 6 in Olde Towne Forest.

-Wesley Kyle Winborn to Matthew Arron Martindale, for $365,900, for Lot 101 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Scott B. Trammell to Bryan McDonald, for $569,000, for Lot 13 in Brookstone.

-Dawn Harrison to Danny Brisby, for $560,000, for Lot 8 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase 5.

-Mary Ann Bright to Jon Pidwerbecki, for $155,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Alesher H. Wooley to John Schooley, for $156,000, for Lot 56 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-James Randall Long to Betty Daniel, for $230,500, for Lot 669 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Betty C. Daniel to Vickie Furr, for $304,001, for Lot 62 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 57-64.

-Danny Brisby to Derek James Doss, for $359,900, for Lot 39 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Teuneke H. Kok to Dona C. Duncan, for $215,000, for Lot 1 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Eric Thomas to Chris Ladnier, for $77,250, for Lot 1 in Mnt Era Estates.

-Pocobo Farms Alabaster LLC to City of Alabaster, for $4,800, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Antoinette Ward to Alex Marefka, for $295,000, for Lot 132 in Riverchase West Fourth Addition.

-Gregory E. Joiner to Michael Dale Newton, for $100,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Patrick Arthur Howland, for $457,825, for Lot 204 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Ulysses J. Gonzalez to Jesilyn Miller, for $245,000, for Lot 19 in Cedar Cove Phase I.

-Angeline M. Quinhoes to Guyon Shipman, for $375,000, for Lot 63 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 2.

-L&L Property Enterprises LLC to Joshua B. Richey, for $186,000, for Lot 16 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector One.

-Jennifer B. Trice to Oscar M. Mojica, for $114,000, for Lot 10 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Mark Lane Dyer to Andrew Davies Studdard, for $175,000, for Lot 263 in Camden Cove Section 9 Resurvey of Lots 263, 264 and 266 through 271.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ashlie Phillips, for $189,000, for Lot 109 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Alan T. Harvin to Maxwell S. Lerner, for $179,000, for Lot 15 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Elena Kathryn Jones, for $235,900, for Lot 13 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Re Recorded.

-Walter L. Stephens to Olen Floyd Williamson, for $315,000, for Lot 1922 in Dunrobin at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Shundala Michele Cox to BAF 3 LLC, for $198,800, for Lot 48 in Union Station Phase 1.

Jan. 6

-Julian C. Currie to Ashley Faith Dunn, for $135,000, for Lot 540 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Stacy Anderson to Lauren Rich Doss, for $272,000, for Lot 15 in Sunny Meadows.

-Jordan M. Pettinato to David Emory Cunningham, for $415,000, for Lot 217 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Sandra T. McBrayer to Rick Anthony Pattinato, for $587,000, for Lots 207 and 209 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-James Keith Simmons to Paul W. Champion, for $438,000, for Lot 927 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Timothy Eugene Wimbush to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., for $204,721, for Lot 55 in High Ridge Village Phase I.

-Calera Development II LLC to BDK Holdings LLC, for $25,000, for Lots 1 and 24 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Robert James Cerfolio to Nicole M. Pacifico, for $724,000, for Lot 17 in Cahaba Oaks Resurvey of Lots 15, 16 and 17.

-Anna L. Payne to Thomas Kiser, for $375,000, for Lot 8 in Kerry Down a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Great Oaks Properties 3 LLC to Gardens of Pelham LLC, for $850,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, range 3 West.

-Andrea Richardson toRoyal Investment Group LLC, for $102,000, for Lot 15 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Patrick C. Sawyer to Jared Timothy Ferguson, for $330,000, for Lot 253 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Henry M. Smith to Martin A. Brown, for $280,000, for property in Section 16, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Dan Chamberlain to Sandra Gilliland, for $250,000, for Lot 46 in Bent River Estates Phase II.

-Udi Ben Simon to Bowden Real Estate BHM LLC, for $177,875, for Lot 351 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Beverly King Day, for $359,782, for Lot 6093 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-DAL Properties LLC to James Keith Simmons, for $405,000, for Lot 2421 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Avery Thompson to Conner Wayne Milam, for $480,000, for Lot 64 in Parc at Greystone.

-Midfirst Bank to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 29 in Chinaberry Phase II Final Plat.

-Walter B. Woodall to Walter B. Woodall, for $79,800, for Lot 703 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Allie P. Kurts, for $338,840, for Lot 1020 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kelli Parramore, for $349,314, for Lot 103 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kona K. Romans, for $437,595, for Lot 1049 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Pamela Denise Kitt, for $182,430, for Lot 82 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Richard Case to Peter Kirchikov, for $93,000, for Lot 404 in Gables Condominium.

-Riverwoods Properties LLC to IRA Innovations LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 862 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector B Final Plat.

-Riverwoods Properties LLC to Authentic Building Company LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 861 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector B Final Plat.

-Neal Depiano LLC to Zackery Evan Benjamin, for $41,000, for Lot 1 in Cottages at Altadena Woods.

-Lisa I. Reaves to Paul D. Reaves, for $433,230, for Lot 18 in Woodford Amended Survey.

-Marietta L. Harrelson to Outrider Enterprises LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 6 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Latoya Rena Cain, for $168,290, for Lot 78 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Antoine M. Liddell, for $505,000, for Lot 2020 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Ari Daniel Hawk, for $177,600, for Lot 86 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Sarah Christie to Henry S. Albro, for $285,000, for Lot 5 in Oak Ridge Second Sector.

-Aaron Comer to Blake Elliott Scrivner, for $229,900, for Lot 9 in Brandywine Second Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sedrick King, for $193,400, for Lot 85 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Paul Cannon to Paul Cannon, for $166,300, for Lot 20 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Paul E. Cannon to Paul E. Cannon, for $204,300, for Lot 42 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lot 6 Block 1 Mountain View Estates.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jamishia Ledlow, for $148,190, for Lot 48 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.

-Charlotte Sellers to Prakash V. Roy, for $705,000, for Lot 131 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Janie Allison Milam Cheka to Kenneth Lee Collier, for $358,000, for Lot 2508 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II.

Jan. 7

-Brett White to Stephen R. Forsyth, for $202,500, for Lot 217 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector Amended Map.

-Samuel Erasmo Olvera Munoz to Phillip Barreras, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Willow Glen.

-Charles Pryor to Rodrigo Medrano, for $236,500, for Lot 908 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Terrell Manzano, for $173,961, for Lot 48 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-William O. Whitt to Evan S. Cohen, for $297,000, for Lot 100 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Annette Marie Beyler to Robert Michael Sarnecki, for $177,000, for Lot 122 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Robert S. Minor to Mollie Grace Dellinger, for $386,000, for Lot 46 in Woodford Amended Map a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Mark T. Scardino to Brian L. Ankrom, for $390,000, for Lot 540 in Lake Forest Phase V.

-Larry R. Worden to Gregory S. Carroll, for $255,000, for Lot 142 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Eddy Quinley to Jasmine Brown, for $227,500, for Lot 2 in Meadowlark.

-Cuong Tri Truong to Alliance Wealth Builders Inc., for $200,000, for Lot 3 in Butte Woods Ranch Addition to Altadena Valley.

-Christopher L. Hitchcock to Brandon McBrayer, for $161,000, for Lot 70 in Stonebriar Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Adams Homes LLC to Abraham Alejandro Luna, for $240,270, for Lot 620 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-John C. Henderson to John C. Henderson, for $140,000, for Lot 5 in Grande View Estate Givianpour Addition to Alabaster.

-C & G Properties LLC to Brown Lands LLC, for $447,500, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to Loteresa Young Gulley, for $245,994, for Lot 318 in Union Station Phase III.

-Adrienne Ivana King to Matthew King, for $168,000, for Lot 9-29 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Ken C. Fondren to Marshall Andrew Wright, for $289,900, for Lot 4-75 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Elizabeth A. Patton to Delores McGill, for $363,000, for Lot 34 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.

-Shawn Cingoranelli to Ye Gao, for $162,000, for Lot 7 in Olde Town Forest.

-Mary Jane Hogan to Stanley Lee Chapman, for $420,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephanie Beard Tesney to Michael Ray Leach, for $480,000, for Lot 51 in Courtyard Manor.