January 15, 2021

Police reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:28 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-Jan. 11:

Alabaster

Jan. 4

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of First Street North.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Timber Ridge Trace. A 2019 Hyundai Elantra sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Information report from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 100 block of Mount Olive Road. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

-Criminal trespass third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of 12th Street Northwest.

Jan. 5

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest. Money totaling $121 was stolen.

-Information report from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway.

-Theft of property third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 1900 block of Butler Road. A catalytic converter from a 1998 Isuzu Transit valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Natural death investigation from the 1100 block of Big Cloud Circle.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A catalytic converter from a 1998 Honda Accord valued at $500 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Reese Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Windsor Court. Two tires valued at $200 were damaged.

Jan. 6

-Using false identity to obstruct justice, attempting to elude from the 200 block of Weatherly Club Drive. A purse or wallet and a shoe were confiscated, and money totaling $465 was recovered.

-Found property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Four credit/debit cards, a purse or wallet valued at $20 and identity documents were recovered.

-Domestic incident from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17.

Jan. 7

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1200 block of Amberley Woods Drive. A 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage valued at $375 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Tall Timber Road. Assorted makeup valued at $374 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $65.38 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 2100 block of North Grande View Lane.

-Information report from the 100 block of Sewlyn Abbey.

-DUI-controlled substance, information report from the 235-mile marker of I-65 South. Amphetamines/methamphetamines in pill form (6 count) were confiscated.

Jan. 8

-DUI-alcohol, damage to city property from the 235-mile marker of I-65. A 2016 Chevy Tahoe valued at $35,000 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 235-mile marker of I-65 South. A 2020 Ford Fusion sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 10600 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property third degree from the 500 block of Windsor Court. A catalytic converter valued at $510 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 80 block of Spectrum Cove. An automatic gate control valued at $3,000 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $97.12 was stolen.

-Possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. Negotiable instruments were forged.

Jan. 9

-Theft of property third degree from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet valued at $100, money totaling $600 and various cards were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of First Street North. A catalytic converter valued at $499 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Ashford Lane. A Taurus firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order-probable cause from the 1500 block of Napoleon Drive.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1400 block of First Avenue North.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 200 block of Silver Creek Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree (two counts) from the 1300 block of Windsor Court.

Jan. 10

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. A structure sustained $500 in damages.

-Obstructing government operations, domestic incident from the 1300 block of Second Avenue Southwest.

 

Calera

Jan. 4

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

Jan. 5

-Recovery of stolen vehicle, theft of property-motor vehicle from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Theft of lost property second degree from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a concealed weapon without permit, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, public intoxication from Timberline Trail at Timberline.

-Property damage from the 8200 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear from the 1400 block of Shelby County 304.

Jan. 6

-Assault from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Trespass warning from the 100 block of East Willow Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts), theft of property second degree-firearms from the 200 block of Milgray Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment, menacing-knife from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

Jan. 7

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 2100 block of 18th Avenue.

-Information report from Timberline Trail at Timberline.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from U.S. 31 at Limestone Parkway.

-Lost property from the 300 block of Maggie Way.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Oakwell Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Jan. 8

-Theft of property first degree from the 900 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1600 block of Shelby County 84.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree, burglary third degree-residence from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

 

Columbiana

Dec. 1

-Duty to give information and render aid after traffic accident from the intersection of Milner and Mildred streets.

Dec. 2

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 500 block of Colby Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Main Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of College Street.

Dec. 4

-Theft of property fourth degree from Exxon.

-Theft of property fourth degree (two counts), public intoxication, minor in possession (two counts), criminal mischief third degree, attempting to elude from the 100 block of College Street.

Dec. 5

-Property damage from the 100 block of Nelson Walker Road.

-Stray dog transported to humane society from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

Dec. 8

-Criminal trespassing third degree from the 100 block of Hidden Springs.

Dec. 9

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Dec. 10

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief second degree from Town Creek Apartments.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Magnolia Circle.

Dec. 11

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from an unnamed location.

Dec. 12

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 47 South at Looney Road.

Dec. 15

-Information report from the 1400 block of Old Highway 25 West.

Dec. 18

-Fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 block of Mildred Street.

-Vehicle damage from Alabama 25 near Cates Crossing, railroad tracks.

Dec. 19

-Accidental damage from the 1100 block of Shelby County 28.

Dec. 20

-Dog complaint-possible violation of court order from the 300 block of Pitts Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 1300 block of Shelby County 47 South.

Dec. 21

-Property damage from the 300 block of Nelson Walker.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Pitts Drive.

-Information report from the 300 block of Pitts Drive.

Dec. 22

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Seale Drive.

-Counterfeit currency from the 200 block of West College Street.

Dec. 27

-Property damage from the 900 block of Shelby County 47 South.

-Domestic violence harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 30.

Dec. 29

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 100 block of Eagle Lane.

Dec. 30

-Property damage from Shelby County 47 South at Buie Road.

Dec. 31

-Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon without permit from the 100 block of Hidden Springs Drive.

 

Helena

Jan. 4

-Theft of property third degree from Windmill Circle.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Parkway and Shelby County 17.

-Property damage from Shelby County 95 and Bridle Lane.

-Harassment-intimidation from Rock Terrace Circle.

Jan. 5

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, attempting to elude from Bentmoor Drive.

-Assault third degree from the 100 block of First Avenue North.

-Drug paraphernalia-second offense, possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 95 and Shelby County 52 East.

Jan. 6

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 East and Shelby County 95.

-Possession of marijuana from Alabama 261 at Ruffin Road.

-Theft of property second degree, found property from the 7700 block of Wyndham Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

-Property damage from Bowron Road.

Jan. 7

-Trespass warning from the 4300 block of Helena Road.

-Drug paraphernalia-first offense from Shelby County 52.

Jan. 8

-Death investigation from Tucker Road.

-Lost property from between Bessemer and Helena.

-Suicide attempt, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Seattle Slew.

Jan. 9

-Missing juvenile from Piedmont Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of Bowron Road.

-Abandoned  vehicle / junk vehicle in street from Shelby County 58 and Sequoia Trail.

Jan. 10

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of River Valley Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft-miscellaneous from Shelby County 52.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from Shelby County 52.

Jan. 11

-Theft of article from auto, theft of property third degree from Shelby County 52.

-Police canine activity from Shelby County 52 West.

 

Montevallo

Jan. 6

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Moody Street at Highland Street (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 21.50 grams and a digital scale with rolling papers valued at $100.

Jan. 7

-Assault-simple assault from White Street (residence/home).

-Assault-aggravated assault police officer-strong arm and obstructing police-RA resisting arrest from Hidden Trace Court (residence/home).

-Assault-domestic-harassment-family from Hidden Trace Court (residence/home).

Jan. 8

-Traffic-leaving the scene of an accident from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2018 Nissan Rogue valued at $5,000.

Jan. 9

-Assault-domestic-harassment-family from the 1000 Block of Ashville Road (residence/home). Confiscated was a North American Arms 22 mini revolver and a Glock with holster valued at $700.

-Assault-domestic-menacing-gun from the 1000 Block of Ashville Road (residence/home). Confiscated was a North American Arms 22 mini revolver and a Glock 33 with holster valued at $700.

-Information only from Comanche Street (residence/home).

-Information only from Patriot Point Drive (residence/home). Stolen was naturalization papers valued at $0.

 

Pelham

Dec. 7

-Theft from Highway 52.

Dec. 8

-Civil dispute from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street.

-Civil dispute from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Parkview Drive.

-Theft of a vehicle from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 9

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 Block of Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 10

-Burglary from the 4000 Block of Wooddale Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Lauchlin Way.

Dec. 11

-Domestic violence from the 700 Block of Valleyview Road.

-Theft from the 400 Block of Southgate Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 1000 Block fo Chandalar Drive.

-Fraud from the 10 Block of Racquet Club Parkway.

-Fraud from the 2000 Block of Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 12

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft from the 100 block of Commerce Parkway.

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Highway 52.

Jan. 3

-Domestic violence from the 1500 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (residence/home).

Jan. 4

-Theft from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $2,000.

-Miscellaneous, 100 Block of Juniper Circle (other/unknown location). Lost was a license plate valued at $1.

-Lost property from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Lost was documents and a bank card valued at $0.

Jan. 5

-Theft from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd. (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was tolls and drill valued at $285.

Jan. 6

-Fraud from the 4700 Block of Chippewa Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $1,214.59.

Jan. 8

-Theft from the 2300 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen other/recovered locally was parts valued at $1.

-Theft from the 300 Block of Bowling Lane (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $100.

