Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 21-31, 2020:

Dec. 21

-Harassment from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

Dec. 22

-Harassment, public lewdness from the 10400 block of Chelsea Road.

-Incident from Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Terrorist threats from the 100 block of Woodward Drive, Indian Springs.

Dec. 23

-Miscellaneous incident from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 700 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2016 BMW 428I was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Indian Trail, Indian Springs. A handicap sign was stolen.

-Property damage from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2015 Honda Civic sustained $400 in damages.

-Incident from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. Five fishing rods, a small heater, small fan, wooden rocking chair and a small wooden table were stolen.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Harassment from Walmart, U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Shelby County 11 and Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Duty to remain on scene of accident from the 12000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2011 Hyundai Elantra was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A bathroom mirror and ceiling sheetrock were damaged.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Assault from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. Two knives were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 0 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Michael Kors purse with matching wallet valued at $850, Apple AirPods valued at $200, miscellaneous Christmas gifts valued at $336 and various cards were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A leather wallet and contents valued at $30, Shelby County pistol permit, debit card, $25 in cash and an Olight PL Pro weapon light valued at $150 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1300 block of West McDermitt Drive, Allen, Texas.

Dec. 24

-Domestic investigation from the 2800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 60 block of Gibson Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 5500 block of Double Oak Mountain Lane, Birmingham. Grass was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 3200 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster. U.S. currency totaling $2,750 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 400 block of South Highland Ridge Lane, Chelsea. A Ruger 9-millimeter handgun valued at $300 and a Cabela’s hunting jacket valued at $200 were stolen.

Dec. 25

-Domestic investigation from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Property damage, theft of property from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A Furrion TV and Sony radio were damaged, and a blanket and heated blanket were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 277, Helena.

-Domestic violence from Paradise Circle, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 25000 block of Alabama 145.

-Rape from the 3400 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. A green leafy substance (.5 gram) and a homemade smoking device were recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 11200 block of Kenly Way, Birmingham.

Dec. 26

-Fire investigation from the 2400 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 3200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Malibu sustained $200 in damages.

-Runaway juvenile from the 2200 block of Massey Road, Saginaw.

-Suicide attempt from the 0 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2400 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A leather purse valued at $200 and debit card were stolen; a passenger side window was shattered.

Dec. 27

-Attempting to elude, improper lane usage from Alabama 25 at Stone Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Sioux Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Property damage from the 33000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2018 Ford Fiesta was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Paradise Cove, Wilsonville. A brick mailbox sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Burglary, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Money totaling $82 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Carlow Lane, Birmingham. A Stihl concrete saw valued at $1,059.95 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Cash totaling $15.09, food stamp card transaction totaling $200, important documents and miscellaneous items were stolen.

Dec. 28

-Property damage from Chelsea Road and Forrest Oaks Drive, Chelsea. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe sustained $50 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby Forest Cove, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 8000 block of Shelby County 55, Harpersville.

-Miscellaneous information from the 3100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover. A 2017 Jeep Wrangler was damaged.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road at Stonehenge Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Burglary from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea. A pair of Air Jordans valued at $400 and a green pair of Nike shoes valued at $150 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4500 block of Buttewoods Lane, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $350 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, identity theft from the 200 block of South River Road, Shelby. Cash totaling $60 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

Dec. 29

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 1900 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.

-Discharging firearm, etc., into occupied building from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Vinyl siding and a glass storm door were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A white powdery substance (.2 gram) a white solid substance (.1 gram), Suboxone, a green leafy substance (1.1 grams) and a homemade glass pipe with residue were recovered.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A mirror was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby Forest Cove, Chelsea.

-Found property from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An Alabama driver’s license was recovered.

-Civil matter from the 11000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. $1,800 was transferred through Venmo.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 at Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. A plastic baggy containing a white crystal-like substance (0.3 gram) and a plastic baggy containing powdery residue were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief third degree from Shelby County 62 and Shelby County 473, Vincent. A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 3300 block of Sunny Meadows Court, Birmingham. Amounts of $710 and $900 were stolen via Zelle money app payments.

-Property damage from Crestwell Road near Bakers Grove Church, Vincent. A 2012 Nissan Sentra was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large, civil dispute from the 100 block of Hunters Lane, Vandiver.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Holly Lane, Sterrett. Approximately $1,120 in cash was stolen, and a small Sentry fireproof safe valued at $65 was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 90 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo. A wallet and various cards were stolen.

Dec. 30

-Incident from the 300 block of Talon Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Riverhills Business Park, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the Chelsea Water Tower at Chelsea Park, Chelsea. Approximately 5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag was confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby. An electric heater valued at $50 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 2300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from the 4000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A crystal-like substance (1.1 grams) and two used syringes with residue were reported.

-Fire investigation from the 20 block of Selma Road, Montevallo. An out building sustained $500 in damages and an unknown miscellaneous property sustained $500 in damages.

-Criminal trespass from the 10000 block of Shelby County 41 South.

-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

Dec. 31

-Theft of property from an unknown location in Shelby County. A male chihuahua valued at $300 was stolen.

-Violation of protection order from the 2100 block of First Avenue West, Helena.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Kia Forte EX was damaged.

-Harassment from the 2100 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Property damage from the 7200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Ford F-150 sustained $500 in damages.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2019 Nissan Altima was reported.

-Domestic violence, criminal trespass from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 16000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Various DeWalt brand tools at a combined value of $2,100 were stolen.

-Menacing from the 3000 block of Shadow Oaks Way, Wilsonville.

