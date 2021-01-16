New Helena coffee roastery to bring interactive experience

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — For many, picking up a hot cup of coffee is a daily ritual, but most people never think about the work that goes into crafting their daily dose of caffeine.

Bert Davis hopes that when he opens Daysol Coffee Lab, a new coffee roastery coming to Old Town Helena, residents will be able to gain an immersive perspective on their coffee through roasting demonstrations, brewing classes and visually observing the roasting process.

Davis expressed that DaySol is not a sit-down coffee shop, but more akin to a brewery which gives patrons an experience in tasting quality coffee roasted in house in front of their eyes.

“What we really focus on is making a coffee smooth enough that you don’t have to put anything in it. A lot of people bury their coffee with cream and sugar, but you don’t have to put anything in ours,” Davis explained.

Davis hopes that his business will itself become an opportunity within the community to help drive revenue and interest in Old Town by providing an experience as opposed to a café.

“This will give you the opportunity to see, smell and hear the sounds of coffee being roasted. You can taste the coffee before you leave,” he explained. “That is where we are really hoping to give people a unique opportunity, where you can be deeply involved and connected in what you’re buying.”

Part of his plan for this experience is to hold roasting demonstrations where guests can watch the process of roasting coffee and really learn what gives it a unique flavor.

During the pandemic, many have taken to DIY projects, and Davis believes that DaySol can contribute on that front as he plans to offer brewing classes and sell brewing equipment so that people can do their own roasting.

He expressed that since he announced his intention to open in the city, he has already spoken with local coffee shop owners and ensured that his goal is not to compete with them, but to provide a different service altogether.

“There are a few coffee shops in the area that are great already, that is not what we are, and I don’t want to hurt other coffee shops. We are a community,” Davis said.

Davis started Daysol Coffee Lab a little more than a year ago after he and his wife moved to Hoover from Denver. Prior to moving, he immersed himself in the art of roasting coffee, which led him to starting the coffee business with his friend Peter Solis. The name Daysol even came out of combining their last names, Davis and Solis.

Davis is set to take ownership of the building located at 4097 A Helena Road in Old Town at the start of February. Following this, he plans to immediately begin working on the property with a goal of opening to the public in mid-March.

Daysol currently operates out of a shared space in Woodlawn, and you can purchase their fresh-ground coffee through their website or at local restaurants around the area, including Moss Rock Tacos. More information about the business, as well as updates on the move to Helena, can be found at Daysolcoffeelab.co.