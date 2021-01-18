expand
January 18, 2021

The businesses of Calera Main Street are partnering together to offer three different sized gift boxes for Valentine’s Day. Pictured is the largest of the three, the “Family Fun Box.” Priced at $199, the box has a retail value of $250. (Contributed / Calera Main Street)

Calera Main Street offering gift boxes for Valentine’s

By Scott Mims

Published 1:49 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — As Valentine’s Day approaches, local shoppers will be looking for safe ways to celebrate with their significant other. In an effort to help, Calera Main Street and its small business partners are collaborating to think outside the box—by offering special gift boxes for sale.

In lieu of a live event or traditional street shopping, customers may purchase “Main Street at Home” gift boxes for a special Valentine’s Day experience. The boxes come in three different sizes and are for sale now through Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson said the idea came from a monthly merchants meeting in which business owners were planning an event for a Valentine’s “date night.”

“It’s shopping local but it’s keeping people safe because they can pick it up and take it home,” Batson said. “You’re guaranteed a higher value than what you spent. It’s also a good chance for people who have never had an opportunity to spend time at those stores.”

The gift boxes will feature special products from Adventurer’s Coffee Co., Creations Galore and Moore, plant, and R.O.E. Hobby. The two larger packages will also include a gift certificate to Calera’s newest restaurant, Mama Coco Cantina and Grill.

The “Family Fun Box” is the largest of the three options and includes something for the entire family. Priced at $199, the box has a retail value of $250. The “Couple’s Cupid Box” is $99 and full of special gifts for two, valued at over $150. Main Street is also offering a “Mystery Box” that would make a perfect gift for anyone or to treat yourself at only $49, a $75 value. To make it even more fun, 10 random boxes will include an additional $20 gift certificate to one of the participating stores.

The Main Street at Home boxes will be promoted on social media and for sale through Calera Main Street. Orders will then be fulfilled and available for pick up from a table located in Adventurer’s Coffee Co. at 10876 Alabama 25 in downtown Calera. Pickup dates will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12 and 13.

“Research has shown that more and more people prefer an ‘experience’ gift this year,” Batson said. “We believe the thoughtful selections in these boxes are the perfect way to give multiple gift items from Main Street to your loved ones that will be enjoyed well past the holiday!”

For more information or to order a box, visit the link Caleramainstreet.org/index.php/love-calera/.

