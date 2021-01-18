expand
January 18, 2021

Henry

Henry announces candidacy for State House

By Scott Mims

Published 11:59 am Monday, January 18, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

MONTEVALLO — Republican George Henry of Montevallo has announced his candidacy to represent District 73 in the Alabama House of Representatives. This special election is set to complete the term Rep. Matt Fridy ended early upon being elected to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

“In these turbulent times, I believe the hard working families of District 73 need a strong conservative with real-world experience representing them in Montgomery. I look forward to being a legislator who offers practical solutions to the problems impacting our district and state,” Henry said.

Henry said he has the real-life experience to understand the complexities and limitations of government. For 20-plus years, he has built a reputation as someone businesses and individuals can rely on to solve difficult issues according to a press release. Being able to dig into the details while also seeing the big picture is a skill he said he wants to use as representative.

For more than 15 years, he has provided insurance and investment services to individuals and businesses in the Birmingham region. He also is vice president of Enterprise Architecture for an international business located in Irondale. Previously, he worked as the chief operating officer for Central State Bank and as city manager for the city of Alabaster.

“My experience in business, working within city government and being married to an ICU RN provides me with a very well-rounded perspective,” he said. “I learned how to tackle complex issues often involving multiple governmental and/or private entities while staying focused on excellent outcomes. If given the opportunity, I will take these life lessons and work diplomatically to address what may be broken and bolster what is thriving.”

Henry grew up in Pelham, went to Pelham High School and finished post-graduate education with Samford University by obtaining an MBA from his undergrad alma mater. He, his wife, Jessica, and two children have called Montevallo home for more than 15 years. The Henry family are actively involved in the ministries of Dogwood Grove Baptist Church.

Henry has many years of volunteer service within several local organizations. He currently serves on the city of Montevallo Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) and Industrial Development Board (IDB) as well as actively serving his HOA for more than 10 years. He graduated from Alabama Banking School while also serving as class president and was on the alumni board for Leadership Shelby County until recently. Most importantly he volunteers to coach, mentor and teach in various professional and personal capacities.

“We should all be engaged civically and look for ways to serve fellow image bearers. I also firmly believe ‘We the People’ are the owners of government. We need someone to stand up for the little guy against government expansion, unnecessary tax increases and restricting freedoms afforded us within the Constitution,” Henry added. “I’m willing and able to be that person who will stand up for District 73.”

District 73 is entirely in Shelby County covering portions of Alabaster, Helena, Montevallo, and Pelham. The Republican Primary will be held on March 30.

