Charlie L. Claus, Jr.
Alabaster
Charlie L. Claus, Jr., age 74, of Alabaster, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21 at Bolton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery at a later date. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Claus is survived by his wife, Janice Claus; daughter, Leslie C. Odom (Jamie); step daughter, Terri C. Wood; grandchildren, Madison, Ethan, Tabatha, and Jeremy; mother, June Thompson; sister, Cindy Hunt; and brothers, Butch Claus (Joan) and Murray Claus.
