January 19, 2021

Marilyn “Lynn” Snead

By Staff Reports

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Marilyn “Lynn” Snead
Sterrett

Marilyn “Lynn” Snead, age 74, of Sterrett, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. She was born on Aug. 20, 1946, minutes ahead of her twin brother, Tim.

She excelled in sports, tennis, softball, and cheerleading. She spent her career in elementary education mostly within the Alabaster school system. She was a very well-loved teacher who was both firm and caring.

She was a charter member of Westwood Baptist Church, where she sang in a women’s quartet and in the choir. They sang in nursing homes and to members of the church who were confined to their homes. She also played softball for the church softball league.

Lynn is preceded by her parents, Talmage and Barbara Pouncey Heath.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Snead; son, Justin Snead (Chrissy); three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jonathan, and Abbie; sister, Barbara; brothers, Tim Heath (Judy), Joe Copeland (Debbie); as well as a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A graveside service for Lynn will be held at Pleasant Site Baptist Church on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation at Donate.melanoma.org.

