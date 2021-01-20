expand
January 21, 2021

Jennifer Jennings with the Alabama Department of Public Health gives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Shelby County Exhibition Center on Tuesday, Jan. 12. A similar clinic is coming to the Pelham Civic Complex this Friday. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

ADPH hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pelham Civic Complex Jan. 22

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — The Alabama Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 22 at the Pelham Civic Complex for seniors, first responders and health care workers.

The clinic will run from the hours of 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and has enough supplies to serve up to 500 doses of the vaccine for eligible groups on a first come, first serve basis.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Pelham Civic Complex for people 75 and older, first responders and front line health care workers,” red a release from the city.

These groups also include in-home health care providers and other health care workers such as people working in laboratories, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, mental health and treatment centers, county health departments and funeral homes.

Those eligible for the vaccine should line up outside in the parking lot of the Civic Complex, where police will be present to direct traffic.

Once in line, a number will be handed to each person. They should then remain in their vehicles until their number is called by use of digital message boards in the parking lot, where they will then be asked to enter through the front of the banquet hall.

After entering, staff will check temperatures of guests and will do a COVID-19 vaccine screening. After that, the vaccine will then be administered and patients will be monitored for 15 minutes afterward.

The ADPH will provide information regarding the vaccine and when the patients will be able to return to receive a second dose.

Those who want to receive the vaccine at the clinic should bring a valid driver’s license or ID card along with proof of insurance.

