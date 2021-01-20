Calera pulls away from Pelham in area win

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – The Calera Eagles continued a strong stretch of play on Tuesday, Jan. 19, when they used a 22-point first quarter to separate themselves from county and area rival Pelham en route to a 72-43 victory.

It wasn’t just the fast start by the offense, which has become a trend for the Eagles, but also the defense. On that end of the floor, the Eagles allowed four points in the opening quarter to take a quick 18-point lead at the end of the first period.

In addition to the strong play on both ends of the floor, Calera also continued what has been a balanced year with 10 players scoring in the win, as the Eagles improved to 3-0 in area play.

The balance was evident early in the game with six different players scoring for Calera, including eight from Duke Chambers and four each from Isaiah Green and Jordan Eggleston to help the Eagles have that successful start on the offensive end.

Beyond that, the defense giving up four points in the quarter helped Calera take a commanding lead early in the game.

That put the Panthers in a spot of being forced to try and claw back the entire game, but Calera’s offense never gave them a chance.

The Eagles followed up the 22-point opening quarter with a 17-point second quarter thanks again to six more scoring in the period led by five from Keshawn Haynes and four each from Green and Eggleston.

Pelham bounced back with 12 points in the frame, but that wasn’t nearly enough to avoid the Eagles extending their lead, as they went into the half up by 23 points.

The Panthers, who were on a hot streak going into the game, still had a chance to make the deficit more manageable going to the final quarter with a strong third period, but Calera, instead, put the game away.

The Eagles added 21 more points on the offensive end of the floor behind 10 points from Xzayvion Childress and six more scorers for the third quarter in a row.

Pelham had its best offensive quarter of the game with 15 points, but the Panthers still went into the fourth quarter down 60-31.

Both teams went on to total 12 points in the final period, leading to the 29-point win for Calera.

Chambers led the way for the Eagles with 16 points, while Green added 12 points. Behind those two, Eggleston and Childress both scored 10 points in a balanced effort.