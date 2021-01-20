expand
Ad Spot

January 20, 2021

CoreFit has opened in Campus 124 and other businesses, including Beer Hog and a barbershop called The Guys’ Place, are set to open soon. (Contributed)

CoreFit opens in Campus 124, Beer Hog to open soon

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — After several months of updates and construction to turn the former Valley Elementary School building into the new mixed-use Campus No. 124, the first business has opened and two more are planned to open soon.

CoreFit Pelham had the distinction of being the first business to open in the centerpiece of Pelham’s new entertainment district after holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan 7.

“I am so excited about the opportunities that we are bringing to this community,” said CoreFit Owner Atheena Martinez at the ceremony. “We have an opportunity to help people disconnect from their tablets and their phones and reconnect together as a community and to get exercise.”

Schrimsher Property Manager Joyce Skinner added that CoreFit “makes great use of the light and airy space we’ve created for the fitness center.”

The Beer Hog, a Pelham-based craft and local beer stocked bar is among the next set of tenants to open in the development. While no official date for the opening has been announced, Skinner said that it will be opening soon.

Skinner also announced a third tenant coming to the facility, The Guys’ Place. This business is a barbershop specializing in hairstyling and cuts for men and boys.

The Guys’ Place is a franchise with several locations throughout the country, and this particular franchise is owned by longtime Pelham residents who are hiring local hairstylists to fill their chairs.

While no official date has been announced for this business, their website states that they plan to open in January.

“This property is highly unique, and we can’t wait until the Pelham community can experience the Campus. Opening soon will be BeerHog and The Guys’ Place,” Skinner said.

After these three businesses, Schrimsher Properties is actively negotiating with a number of tenants for additional retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space, according to Skinner.

Additionally, Skinner added that despite the pandemic, development has been able to move ahead successfully and safely with a number of improvements to the space.

They are currently focusing on a post-pandemic design that will help assist businesses in the hospitality industries better provide their services in a safe way.

“With the large spaces and six outdoor patios we’ve designed within the Campus, we are able to meet new criteria for the hospitality industry that will provide places to dine and play and keep the public comfortably distanced if need be,” Skinner said.

The developers also recently asked for permission from the city to amend their original agreement to add 14 apartments to the campus.

As development progresses, further announcements about openings and projects will be available for the public on Campus 124’s Facebook page.

More News

Spinnin’ the hits: Dr. Dax Davis brings back the heyday of the deejay

Pelham FBC encouraging strong family discipleship through free event

Riverside Baptist Church using community to support Sav-A-Life, Red Cross

CoreFit opens in Campus 124, Beer Hog to open soon

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Spinnin’ the hits: Dr. Dax Davis brings back the heyday of the deejay

News

Pelham FBC encouraging strong family discipleship through free event

Faith

Riverside Baptist Church using community to support Sav-A-Life, Red Cross

News

CoreFit opens in Campus 124, Beer Hog to open soon

280 Main Story

First responders take first round of COVID-19 vaccine

280 Reporter

Council approves resolution for airstrip annexed into city limits

280 Reporter

Chelsea City Council approves numerous annexation requests

280 Main Story

Latest on COVID-19, including vaccine information

Alabaster Main Story

Kenneth Paschal announces candidacy for House District 73 seat

280 Main Story

Shelby County NAACP hosts virtual MLK celebration

Business

Calera Main Street offering gift boxes for Valentine’s

Helena

Hillsboro neighborhood to host Mardi Gras parade

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Rec to offer art classes for preschool ages

Business

Pelham’s Yak Shak to offer franchising opportunities

Helena

Hillsboro School offering virtual open house

Helena

Helena adds two new fire department employees

Alabaster Main Story

Henry announces candidacy for State House

280 Main Story

Plans approved for new residential project on Cahaba Valley Road

Business

New Helena coffee roastery to bring interactive experience

News

Fire departments work to contain Pelham brush fire

Alabaster Main Story

2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools ready for full spring semester

Alabaster Main Story

ACS head nurse gives tips for healthy 2nd semester

News

Pelham not hosting Polar Plunge this year