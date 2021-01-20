expand
Ad Spot

January 20, 2021

Lindsey Laminack with the Alabama Department of Public Health gives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Shelby County Exhibition Center on Tuesday, Jan. 12. First responders and health care workers were included in the clinic. (Reporter photo / Keith McCoy)

First responders take first round of COVID-19 vaccine

By Scott Mims

Published 11:19 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

As Shelby County’s first responders and health care workers receive their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, practices that have become regular during the pandemic—such as the wearing of PPE—likely will not change for some time.

One of the county’s first clinics for first responders and medical workers was held Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Columbiana Exhibition Center. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) partnered with the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency to conduct the clinic.

Major Clay Hammac, operations commander with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said the vaccine is not mandatory for SCSO staff; however, the department has made scheduling accommodations for anyone who wants it.

“We had a number of firefighters and police officers there today, in addition to doctors, nurses and paramedics,” Hammac said. “It’s a personal choice. We will support them one way or the other.”

Regardless, Hammac added, the sheriff’s office will remain “very strict” with safety protocols including the wearing of masks and adherence to all CDC guidelines.

Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love said the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for his department either. Love estimated that about 50 percent of staff members have taken advantage of the vaccine.

“We’ve made it available to all our personnel. We’ve had personnel take both types (Moderna and Pfizer), and I think we’re at about 50 percent,” he said.

According to Love, the biggest impact the pandemic has had on the department comes down to staffing, obviously, because if one person tests positive, then all who have been exposed must quarantine.

Before the holidays, Love estimated, about 19 staff members had been exposed, which put a significant dent in availability for 24-hour shifts.

“Not only are you concerned with people getting the virus, you’re trying to keep it from getting into the station and having to quarantine,” he said. “If a whole shift gets exposed, that’s a tremendous impact on staffing.”

The department has had to limit contact with the public, and as a result events such as car seat training, blood pressure checks and school educational sessions have been cut in order to prioritize emergency calls.

“We have very robust civic interaction. We try to help the public any way that we can,” Love said. “Our main focus was to keep our trucks staffed normally, and to keep our response (time) up to normal. We haven’t failed at all in that aspect.”

Several Alabaster FD members—including Love—received their first round of vaccine through UAB and have since completed both rounds. Others are waiting to receive the second round through Shelby Baptist.

A couple of people opted out of receiving the vaccine because they had been active COVID-19 patients and had not waited long enough to receive a shot.

“We made multiple opportunities for them to take it. We will be looking at a second shot in the upcoming month,” Love said.

Even though vaccines have arrived, the department is nowhere near the point of changing recommended protocols. However, those who receive it will reduce their chances of contracting the virus.

“The vaccine I look at personally as just another tool in our toolbox for our staff,” Love said. “I think a lot of people are in kind of a wait-and-see mode. I think as time goes on and as more information (comes out) as to how it’s helping people, you’ll have more people to take it.”

More News

Lanzi leads Chelsea in area win at Briarwood

First responders take first round of COVID-19 vaccine

Council approves resolution for airstrip annexed into city limits

James R. Windham

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

First responders take first round of COVID-19 vaccine

280 Reporter

Council approves resolution for airstrip annexed into city limits

280 Reporter

Chelsea City Council approves numerous annexation requests

280 Main Story

Latest on COVID-19, including vaccine information

Alabaster Main Story

Kenneth Paschal announces candidacy for House District 73 seat

280 Main Story

Shelby County NAACP hosts virtual MLK celebration

Business

Calera Main Street offering gift boxes for Valentine’s

Helena

Hillsboro neighborhood to host Mardi Gras parade

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Rec to offer art classes for preschool ages

Business

Pelham’s Yak Shak to offer franchising opportunities

Helena

Hillsboro School offering virtual open house

Helena

Helena adds two new fire department employees

Alabaster Main Story

Henry announces candidacy for State House

280 Main Story

Plans approved for new residential project on Cahaba Valley Road

Business

New Helena coffee roastery to bring interactive experience

News

Fire departments work to contain Pelham brush fire

Alabaster Main Story

2020 a year of record growth for McLeod Software

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools ready for full spring semester

Alabaster Main Story

ACS head nurse gives tips for healthy 2nd semester

News

Pelham not hosting Polar Plunge this year

Alabaster Main Story

Frios closes in Alabaster, shifts to mobile business

Alabaster Main Story

Meet Shelby County’s first baby of 2021

Business

Mama Coco Cantina blends Mexican food, culture

Montevallo

Montevallo through and through: Niven becomes winningest basketball coach at MHS