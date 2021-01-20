James R. Windham

Columbiana

James R. Windham, age 73 of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Bolton Funeral Home. A private graveside will follow. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

He was born May 12, 1947 and was the son of the late Albert T. and Vivian Estelle Myers Windham of Jasper, Alabama. He was the husband of Jane Isbell Windham for 53 years.

James attended Walker County High School in Jasper, graduating in 1965. After graduation, he was employed at Alabama Power’s E.C. Gaston Generating Plant for 39 years. He was a member of the Riverchase Church of Christ.

James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was also an awesome caregiver to his wife. He loved working in the yard.

He will be greatly missed by his wife; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Beverly Windham of Sylacauga; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Amy Windham of Alabaster; granddaughters, Marlee, Layla Grace, and Lilly Joy Windham of Alabaster; “special great grandchildren,” Chloe Woodruff of Vincent and Jordan Tyler of Sylacauga; “special grandchildren,” Hanna, Harrison and Hadley Hyche of Pell City; sister, Betty Daniel of Forestdale; sisters, Nelda Windham and Ann Myers (Carl) of Jasper; brother, Bruce Windham (Sheila) of Jasper; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Max Conrad, Billy Joe, and Kenneth Windham; and a granddaughter, Halle Scott Windham of Alabaster.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.