Pelham FBC encouraging strong family discipleship through free event

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — For children, one of the most important aspects of development is a strong family bond. Pelham First Baptist Church is hoping to strengthen the bond in local families through a Christian setting in an event called Family Strong Friday on Feb. 19.

The event will be held at the church’s annex and will feature a wide variety of activities, games and challenges, while emphasizing biblical lessons for the whole family unit.

According to Director of Preschool and Children’s Ministries Jonathan Williams, the event is targeted toward strengthening parents’ ability to disciple to their children, especially due to limitations and challenges caused by the pandemic.

“We will give the families a bible study that they can complete at home,” Williams said. “Now, because of COVID and other things, there is a shifting emphasis away from traditional ministry more to an emphasis on partnering with parents for the discipleship of children.”

Families will be sectioned off at the event so that there is safe social distancing in place, and they will be able to participate in some of the fun activities that the church has planned as well as receive information on how to properly disciple to the children.

“God expected discipleship for Christians, which is one of his primary tools for a strong family,” Williams said. “We will teach them a method of discipleship, basically conducting a bible study. Parents should play an integral role in the biblical raising of their children, and we hope to be able to help with this.”

Family Strong Friday is a free event targeted for families with children of all ages. Everything will be provided upon registration for free.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m., and the church is asking for families interested in attending to register online at Fbcpelham.org/children. Registration for the event will end on Feb. 14.