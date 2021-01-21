Circus brings three-ring show to Columbiana

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA — The family fun returns to Columbiana when Loomis Bros. Circus presents “Three-Rings of Fun For 2021!”— a limited three-day engagement running Feb. 12, 13 and 14 at the Shelby County Exhibition Center.

In their biggest production to date, “America’s Greatest Circus” features an international cast of performers and exotic animals including White Siberian and Royal Bengal tigers, Asian and African elephants, American Liberty show ponies, and more—all backed by the fabulous Loomis Brothers Circus Orchestra.

Renowned ringmaster Justin Loomis will be your guide to the pageantry for the grand spectacle where all your favorite circus acts abound. From the beautiful aerial ballet, to the exciting motorcycle globe, to the dangerous den of ferocious tigers—you and your family will traverse on a magical journey around the world without ever leaving your seat! Plus, you will not want to miss the “High-Flying Eagles” acrobatic troupe all the way from the Republic of Belarus making their North American debut as part of this year’s show.

The circus remains the best value in family entertainment with full-priced adult tickets still costing only $20. As a bonus, each adult ticket includes free admission for up to two children ages 2-12. Purchases can be made online in advance at loomiscircus.com or at the on-site box office beginning one hour prior to each show time.

Performances will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. All seating is general admission — so be sure to arrive early to grab the best spot.

Finally, to help the community mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Loomis Bros. Circus will be taking extra precautions at each event to promote the health and safety of valued guests, crew members and performers.

To learn more about these additional measures, visit Loomiscircus.com/COVID19. The Shelby County Exhibition Center is located at 86 Argo Road in Columbiana.