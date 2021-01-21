expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

Judy Miles volunteers through Homemakers Club and her church. (Contributed)

Miles always finds a way to help others

By Staff Reports

Published 5:08 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

“I was raised to always help people if they needed help,” said Judy Miles, who for the past 20 years has been a member of the Chelsea-Westover Homemakers Club. “We do a lot of different things.”

The Homemakers Club was once called the Tomato Club. According to the Internet, these organizations, first known as Girls’ Club Movement, began around the turn of the 20th century as a means of educating girls in the art of raising and canning tomatoes. Eventually, the clubs became known as Home Demonstration Clubs, where women came together to learn or to improve various homemaking skills, such as sewing, decorating and food preparation and preservation.

Homemakers clubs now put more emphasis on other things to improve family and home life.

The club has been a strong supporter of Heavenly Smiles, Inc., a 501(C) 3 benevolent ministry in Chelsea primarily offering food, financial aid and an emphasis in jail ministry.

The Homemakers Club is part of a team of volunteers consisting of many individual donors, small groups and local churches who all pull together each year to give to their community. Each month, it donates a different item to the food pantry.

The group of ladies also provide food donations for the jail. Homemaker members bring donations to the monthly meetings. A member is designated to deliver food donations to the Heavenly Smiles office. Some of the Homemakers themselves are volunteers with Heavenly Smiles.

Miles was a Sunday School teacher at Redemption Church, where for several years she taught the 4-6-year-old class.

“I really enjoyed working with that age group. I prefer them over the older children. Most of the 4 through 6-year-olds are so innocent, and they love to talk!” Miles exclaimed.

Miles served on the bereavement committee, which is responsible for providing food to families in time of sickness and death. She assisted with the church’s project to provide sleeping mats for the homeless in downtown Birmingham. The mats were created from plastic bags. Her role in constructing the mats was to cut the bags into strips which were then woven together. We applaud her for generosity and dedication to helping others.

Miles has called Chelsea her home for nearly a half of a century. Ed, her spouse for over 40 years, passed away in 2010. They were blessed with four children. She earned a B.S. degree as a paralegal from Samford University.

“I have always wanted to be a mom and homemaker,” admitted Miles.

Miles plants a vegetable garden each year, which comprises primarily tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers (red and hot peppers). She begins preparing for the garden in early spring right after the first frost.

More News

The outlook for 2021 looks promising

On being mask shamed

Vaccine allocation should reprioritize to protect seniors, vulnerable

COLUMN: Hitting the right target

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Miles always finds a way to help others

Alabaster Main Story

Montevallo man charged with robbery at Alabaster Walmart

Columbiana

Circus brings three-ring show to Columbiana

280 Main Story

Asbury Giggles and Grace spring sale set for March 5-6

280 Main Story

Pate announces candidacy for State House District 73

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask mandate, gives update on vaccine

Business

Beignets and Lattes takes their coffee and sweets on the road

280 Main Story

Pastor shares vision for Double Oak Community Church’s new Chelsea campus

Coronavirus

ADPH hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pelham Civic Complex Jan. 22

280 Main Story

Spinnin’ the hits: Dr. Dax Davis brings back the heyday of the deejay

News

Pelham FBC encouraging strong family discipleship through free event

Faith

Riverside Baptist Church using community to support Sav-A-Life, Red Cross

News

CoreFit opens in Campus 124, Beer Hog to open soon

280 Main Story

First responders take first round of COVID-19 vaccine

280 Reporter

Council approves resolution for airstrip annexed into city limits

280 Reporter

Chelsea City Council approves numerous annexation requests

280 Main Story

Latest on COVID-19, including vaccine information

Alabaster Main Story

Kenneth Paschal announces candidacy for House District 73 seat

280 Main Story

Shelby County NAACP hosts virtual MLK celebration

Business

Calera Main Street offering gift boxes for Valentine’s

Helena

Hillsboro neighborhood to host Mardi Gras parade

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Rec to offer art classes for preschool ages

Business

Pelham’s Yak Shak to offer franchising opportunities

Helena

Hillsboro School offering virtual open house