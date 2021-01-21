Montevallo man charged with robbery at Alabaster Walmart

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Alabaster Police Department arrested a Montevallo man on Wednesday, Jan. 20, in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Alabaster Walmart on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Joseph Adam Stephens, 29, was arrested and charged with robbery first degree and theft of property fourth degree. Stephens’ bond is set $33,000.

“We want to thank the public for assisting in the identification of this individual” said Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Services Fugitive Task Force.

This is an on-going investigation and additional charges may be filed in the future. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at 205-664-6850 or 205-663-7401.