January 22, 2021

Kerri Pate, an Alabaster councilmember, has announced candidacy for the State House District 73 seat. (File)

Pate announces candidacy for State House District 73

By Staff Reports

Published 3:30 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

ALABASTER — Alabaster City Councilmember Kerri Pate has declared with the Alabama Republican Party her intent to seek the party’s nomination in a special election to fill a vacancy in District 73 of the Alabama House of Representatives.

The district covers a portion of Shelby County and includes the municipalities of Alabaster, Calera, Chelsea, Helena, Montevallo and Pelham. The district was formerly represented by Rep. Matt Fridy, who was elected to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals in 2020. The Republican Special Primary Election will be held on March 30, 2021, with the General Election scheduled for July 13, 2021.

“I want to take my experience in local government and my conservative values to the statehouse in Montgomery,” Pate said. “Shelby County has been a wonderful home for me and my family, and I think I can make it even better.”

Pate has been an Alabaster resident for 23 years. She is serving her second term on the Alabaster City Council and is a member of Alabaster’s Planning and Zoning Board. Her work in city government has helped her develop strong relationships with residents, small business owners and other elected officials.

Her campaign will focus on job creation, education and improving vital infrastructure across Alabama. A staunch conservative, Pate says she will work with state leaders to keep Alabama’s taxes low and incentivize job creation to further solidify our state’s pro-business reputation.

Pate considers Montevallo to be her second home. She coordinates volunteers and works in sales at the American Village. During her 11 years there, she has built strong relationships with local educators and veterans.

“My experiences working at the American Village have only strengthened my support for our military, veterans and the integrity of our Constitution,” Pate said. “I’ll make sure they have a strong voice in Montgomery.”

Pate and her husband, Doug, have three children and are active members of Church of the Highlands.

The outlook for 2021 looks promising

On being mask shamed

Vaccine allocation should reprioritize to protect seniors, vulnerable

COLUMN: Hitting the right target

  • Polls

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)

    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)
    Total Voters: 4

