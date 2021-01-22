New Oak Mountain Elementary principal named

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new principal for Oak Mountain Elementary School at a board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Jan Curtis was named principal of OMES, where she had been serving as an assistant principal since May 2020.

“It is such an honor to serve you and our students,” Curtis told the board. “I am committed to continue on that path following great leaders at the school. Thank you so much for the opportunity and for your support.”

Curtis graduated from UAB with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education, a Master of Arts in early childhood and elementary education, and a Master of Arts in educational leadership.

Curtis began her teaching career in Athens City Schools in 1995 teaching second and third grades, according to the OMES website. After moving back to the Birmingham area, she directed a preschool program and served as a consultant for AMSTI training teachers around the state.

Curtis started working for Hoover City Schools in 2009 as school librarian and first grade teacher at Deer Valley Elementary School. She also served as the literacy coach at Bluff Park Elementary School.

In 2019, she joined Shelby County Schools as the administrative assistant at Helena Intermediate School.

“Congratulations to Jan Curtis,” read a post on the OMES Twitter page. “She will do a great job leading OMES. We are excited to welcome her into this role.”

Curtis assumed the role previously held by Dr. Debbie Horton, who was named the new human resources supervisor for Shelby County Schools in November 2020.