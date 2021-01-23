expand
Ad Spot

January 23, 2021

Crawford scores 38 to surpass 1,000 points, lead Jags to area win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:33 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

HOOVER – Cam Crawford’s development as a basketball player at Spain Park has been no more evident than what he has done on the basketball court this season as a senior, and on Friday, Jan. 22, he reached a special milestone.

In an 87-62 area win against Gadsden City, he helped the Jaguars bounce back from two consecutive losses and not only had a career night with 38 points in the process but joined the 1,000-point club.

At Spain Park, the star athlete has seen many ups and downs. The team had its share of struggles in his first year, he then had to buy into a new coach while also dealing with the emotions and pressure of being one of the team’s best players

But this season, you’ve been able to see a different look in his eye. A look of determination to not only be the best player he can be individually, but also the best teammate he can be.

His 38-point night was special and surpassing 1,000 points even more special, but his demeanor on nights where he scores less than 10 points and can’t find a rhythm has also been a key difference in the Jaguars earning a 20-4 overall record 3-1 area record to this point in the season.

The smiles, the hustles, the ability to find his teammates and his leadership have all been instrumental in he and the Jags becoming a top-five team this year.

And that was no more evident in the bounce-back win against Gadsden City.

Coming off a one-point loss against Vestavia Hills in a game the Jags let slip and then a 62-45 loss to Lee Huntsville in a game they led at the half, Crawford and the Jags came out ready to make a statement that they’re still one of the best in the state.

Crawford and teammate Josh Harrington made sure that happened with a fast start in the opening quarter.

Harrington posted seven of his 12 points in the quarter, while Crawford got off to a flawless start with 12 points on four made shots and a 3-4 mark from the free throw line.

That was good enough for 19 points and an early 19-15 lead in a game that already didn’t feel that close.

Spain Park continued a hot start from the field in the second quarter, despite a slower start from the defense.

The Jags gave up 21 in the second quarter, and while they had hoped for a better effort defensively, it didn’t end up costing them thanks in large part to impressive shooting from beyond the arc.

Crawford had his worst quarter of the game and still posted five points, while Blake Floyd and Braden DiClemente caught fire from deep.

Floyd knocked down three 3-pointers and had 11 points in the quarter, while DiClemente added two 3-pointers. Those two combined for 17 of Spain Park’s 27 in the quarter, while Harrington also drained a three in the quarter.

That gave Spain park eight 3-pointers in the first half and a 46-36 lead at the break.

The second half was all about Crawford, Colin Turner and the improvements made defensively.

Turner had six points in both the third and fourth quarters for all 12 of his points in the game, while Crawford finished off a strong night.

He scored eight in the third quarter and followed that up with an impressive 13-point fourth quarter to close the historic night, including an emphatic poster dunk to cement his spot in the 1,000-point club.

In addition to the strong offensive showing, Spain Park’s defense gave up 13 points in both the third and fourth quarter, which was more than enough to close out the win thanks to the 87 points scored by the offense.

Behind Crawford’s 38 points, Harrington and Turner both added 12 points, while Floyd was just behind with his 11 points.

More News

Crawford scores 38 to surpass 1,000 points, lead Jags to area win

Calera downs Helena, remains unbeaten in area play

Oak Mountain downs Hoover for 2nd straight win against top-10 team

Thompson three-peats as AHSAA Duals State Champs

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson three-peats as AHSAA Duals State Champs

Alabaster Main Story

ACS opens 2021-2022 Pre-K registration

280 Reporter

BOE approves savings on surgical lab project at Chelsea High School

280 Main Story

New Oak Mountain Elementary principal named

Helena

‘He bled Helena’: Former Helena Mayor Sonny Penhale dies at 89

Community Columnists

Miles always finds a way to help others

Alabaster Main Story

Montevallo man charged with robbery at Alabaster Walmart

Columbiana

Circus brings three-ring show to Columbiana

280 Main Story

Asbury Giggles and Grace spring sale set for March 5-6

280 Main Story

Pate announces candidacy for State House District 73

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask mandate, gives update on vaccine

Business

Beignets and Lattes takes their coffee and sweets on the road

280 Main Story

Pastor shares vision for Double Oak Community Church’s new Chelsea campus

Coronavirus

ADPH hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pelham Civic Complex Jan. 22

280 Main Story

Spinnin’ the hits: Dr. Dax Davis brings back the heyday of the deejay

News

Pelham FBC encouraging strong family discipleship through free event

Faith

Riverside Baptist Church using community to support Sav-A-Life, Red Cross

News

CoreFit opens in Campus 124, Beer Hog to open soon

280 Main Story

First responders take first round of COVID-19 vaccine

280 Reporter

Council approves resolution for airstrip annexed into city limits

280 Reporter

Chelsea City Council approves numerous annexation requests

280 Main Story

Latest on COVID-19, including vaccine information

Alabaster Main Story

Kenneth Paschal announces candidacy for House District 73 seat

280 Main Story

Shelby County NAACP hosts virtual MLK celebration