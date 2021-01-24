expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

Helena's girls basketball team picked up an area win against Calera on Jan. 22 behind a balanced attack on both ends of the floor. (For the Reporter/Jeremy Raines)

Harris leads Helena to road win against Calera

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:00 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – Thanks to 10 points in the first half and 10 more in the second half, Montana Harris put together a 20-point performance on Friday, Jan. 22, to help the Helena Huskies pick up a dominant area win against Calera.

The Huskies took advantage of Harris’ impressive performance and also had six players score six or more points to help total 68 points for the offense, while the defense limited the Eagles to 41 points for a 27-point victory.

With the win, the Huskies improved to 2-2 in area play and bounced back from back-to-back area losses to Pelham and Chilton County, making the final week of area play important for tournament seeding.

Helena was able to jump out to a quick advantage against the county foe on Friday night thanks to a balanced opening quarter featuring five scorers and a tight defensive performance.

The Huskies got six points from Kennedi Nobles in the period to help the team total 16, while the defense made a statement by giving up just five points on two made field goals.

Already up by 11 to start the second quarter, the Huskies had breathing room and forced Calera to dig out of an early hole.

The Eagles did what they needed to on the offensive end of the floor with 15 points thanks to three 3-pointers, but it still wasn’t enough to put a dent in the deficit due to Helena’s presence offensively.

The Huskies scored 17 more points in the game thanks to seven from Harris and a 7-9 mark from the free throw line for the team.

That allowed them to extend the lead by two more points to 33-20 going into the half.

Even though Calera had found a rhythm offensively in the second quarter, it became the Eagles’ best period of the game on that end, while Helena was just getting warmed up.

In the third quarter, Helena came out and put together a 21-point quarter behind eight more points from Harris and four each from Kya Gardner and Nobles.

With the defense bounce back to give up 10 points in the quarter, the Huskies extended their lead to 54-30 going to the fourth quarter.

Both teams earned trips to the free throw line in the final period, but neither found a rhythm, which prevented the Eagles from having any shot at a comeback.

Helena scored 16 more points to close out a strong offensive night, while the Eagles were held to 10 points or less for the third time in the game.

Harris’ 20 led the way for the Huskies, while Nobles added 12 in addition to Brianna Wilson and Gardner each scoring nine.

More News

Chase finds rhythm in Spain Park win

Harris leads Helena to road win against Calera

Thompson storms back for area win on senior night

Thompson bounces back with area win against Wildcats

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson three-peats as AHSAA Duals State Champs

Alabaster Main Story

ACS opens 2021-2022 Pre-K registration

280 Reporter

BOE approves savings on surgical lab project at Chelsea High School

280 Main Story

New Oak Mountain Elementary principal named

Helena

‘He bled Helena’: Former Helena Mayor Sonny Penhale dies at 89

Community Columnists

Miles always finds a way to help others

Alabaster Main Story

Montevallo man charged with robbery at Alabaster Walmart

Columbiana

Circus brings three-ring show to Columbiana

280 Main Story

Asbury Giggles and Grace spring sale set for March 5-6

280 Main Story

Pate announces candidacy for State House District 73

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask mandate, gives update on vaccine

Business

Beignets and Lattes takes their coffee and sweets on the road

280 Main Story

Pastor shares vision for Double Oak Community Church’s new Chelsea campus

Coronavirus

ADPH hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pelham Civic Complex Jan. 22

280 Main Story

Spinnin’ the hits: Dr. Dax Davis brings back the heyday of the deejay

News

Pelham FBC encouraging strong family discipleship through free event

Faith

Riverside Baptist Church using community to support Sav-A-Life, Red Cross

News

CoreFit opens in Campus 124, Beer Hog to open soon

280 Main Story

First responders take first round of COVID-19 vaccine

280 Reporter

Council approves resolution for airstrip annexed into city limits

280 Reporter

Chelsea City Council approves numerous annexation requests

280 Main Story

Latest on COVID-19, including vaccine information

Alabaster Main Story

Kenneth Paschal announces candidacy for House District 73 seat

280 Main Story

Shelby County NAACP hosts virtual MLK celebration